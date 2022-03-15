Grab Reconditioned Philips Smart Bulbs, Lightstrips, Floodlights and More Starting at $20

Woot

Whether you've already made the upgrade to smart lighting and need to replace some bulbs or you're diving into smart bulbs for the first time, there are plenty of ways to light up your home while striking a bargain. Right now Woot is offering , including a second-generation smart hub, various white and color smart bulbs, lightstrip kits, security floodlights and more. Shop the entire collection at the link below now through March 20 while supplies last.

If you grab , your device will be able to control up to 50 Philips Hue lights in one place with voice-control options. But if you'd rather just buy some bulbs for a certain room, you can use the app to control your compatible lights as well. Some of the Hue bulbs require a hub while others don't. Each bulb or light strip will have different features, so it's important to read the specs before you buy to make sure the product fits your individual needs. But it's easy to program customized schedules, change colors (when applicable) and more so that you can customize your space and control your lighting even when you're away from home.

Keep in mind that refurbished products are tested and certified to look and work like new, and your purchase is backed by a 90-day Woot limited warranty to give you peace of mind.

