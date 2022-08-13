Solar panels have been falling in price for years, but they still might be out of reach financially for many despite the numerous financing options and tax credits. Going solar can be a daunting decision, even if you are likely to save money in the long run. If the upfront costs are too much at the moment, there are smaller and cheaper ways to take advantage of the convenience, savings and clean energy solar provides without powering your whole home.

Let's take a look at your options. If you are interested in buying solar, you can check out our solar buying guide and can also learn about how to get tax exemptions for solar panels.

Read more: Best Solar Companies of 2022

Amazon There are a multitude of stationary and portable lights that can run on solar power that you can easily add to your home. Start your solar journey in your yard. Solar walkway lights can keep you from tripping in the dark and solar string lights or twinkle lights can add ambience to a backyard patio. Installation is a snap. Simply string the lights where you want them and make sure the solar panels is facing the sky. Don't forget about your porch light. For less than $40, you can grab a solar option like the Gama Sonic Solar Outdoor Wall Lantern. You can also illuminate any unwelcome visitors using the power of the sun. For $22 you can grab two motion-sensing solar security lights.

Amazon Eliminate the risk of dead devices with a power bank that can recharge anywhere there's daylight. Solar power banks, like the Portable Solar Power Bank ($15), let you charge your phone as well as other small gadgets on the go. You'll spend far less time searching for a wall outlet. Solar power banks do charge devices slower than a wall outlet. But, if you recharge the bank in the sunlight and use it to charge your device while you sleep, a speedy charge isn't a necessity. Look for a solar charger that can charge your devices while recharging its own battery via its solar panels. Also, confirm how many items it can charge at once and whether it protects devices from overcharging.

Your Electric Bills Are Likely to Skyrocket This Summer. Here Are 23 Ways to Save +21 more See all photos

Amazon Don't stop at powering your devices with solar. You can also power small home appliances -- like your coffee maker, fan, backup lights and laptop -- without using your utility. Enjoy some creature comforts even in a blackout or far from an outlet. Find a portable power station that can charge with solar panels, and you're good to go. More and more of these solutions, often called solar generators, are becoming available every day. Jackery says its Solar Generator 160 can keep your laptop running for two additional hours, charge your phone 16 times or run a light for 29 hours. You can get the battery and the solar panels to charge it for $320.