Forget Black Friday deals, this is the lowest Amazon's Smart Thermostat has ever been

Chris Monroe/CNET

I will be the first to admit that I was a bit surprised to not see a deal on Amazon's newly released Smart Thermostat during Black Friday or Cyber Monday this year. Amazon usually goes pretty hard with discounts, especially on its newer hardware but for this there wasn't even a $5 savings. Now, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the past we are seeing the . Normally it sells for $60, making this limited time deal a 20% savings for you.

During the Amazon Smart Thermostat review, CNET's Megan Wollerton said that "[it] offers the absolute best value of any smart thermostat out there today" when talking about the device at full retail pricing. You can imagine that at 20% off, that value rises even higher. In addition, the Smart Thermostat gained a CNET Editors' Choice award, which is only given to products that deliver the absolute best value to most consumers.

There are two versions of the Smart Thermostat, one that comes with a C-Wire and one that works without one. The lower pricing of today's deal is only available for the one that does not include a C-Wire adapter. You'll want to use the on-page compatibility checker to see which of the two versions will work with your existing HVAC system. This is marked as a "Limited Time Deal", so we are unsure just how long it will stick around at this price. If you are looking for a smarter way to control the temperature of your home and want to save some cash in the long haul, be sure to grab one of these at the discounted pricing today.