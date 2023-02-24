Explore Solar Energy Options in Connecticut to Lower High Electricity Costs

Connecticut has the second highest electricity rates in the US, following Hawaii. That's a result of location and energy market laws in the state. While Connecticut may not receive as much sunlight as states like Arizona, solar energy is still a great way for you to save money and use a renewable energy source if you live there.

Residential solar prices have decreased by over 50% in the last decade, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. Meanwhile electricity rates in Connecticut increased by 11.8% from November 2021 to 2022. Connecticut residents pay an average monthly bill of $170.55, the third highest in the country, according to SaveOnEnergy, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Installing solar panels at home may reduce your energy costs while also helping the environment.

Connecticut solar panel costs

The total cost of solar panel systems in Connecticut varies based on the number of panels, permit fees, installation costs and additional equipment such as solar batteries. Based on data from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Connecticut's average solar panel system size is 10.79 kilowatts, which is larger than the US average by 2.19 kW. The average price per watt is lower than the US average, but the total cost is higher due to size. Incentives and rebates are available to help lower solar costs.

Connecticut vs. the US

System size (kW) Price per watt Total cost Connecticut 10.79 $3.51 $37,856 US 8.6 $3.67 $31,558

Connecticut solar panel incentives and rebates

You can buy solar panels in Connecticut with an upfront cash payment or finance them over time with a solar loan. While paying for a system with cash or a loan will save you the most over time and give you access to tax rebates and incentives, solar leases and power purchase agreements are also available in Connecticut and offer lower upfront costs.

Federal and state incentives and rebates help make solar panels more affordable. The residential clean energy credit is a federal solar tax credit offering 30% towards the purchase of a solar system as a credit on your federal tax return. This could be a savings of nearly $11,400 for the average system size in Connecticut. Additional incentives could lower the price more.

Connecticut solar incentives Program Description Energy Conservation Loan Program Receive a loan for up to $25,000 towards emergency energy efficiency home improvements, including renewable energy. Property Tax Exemption Renewable energy systems, including solar systems, are exempt from property taxes. Residential Clean Energy Credit Apply through the IRS for a 30% federal tax credit for solar systems installed from the beginning of 2022 through 2032. The credit decreases to 26% in 2033 and 22% in 2034 and, unless renewed, expires in 2035. Residential Renewable Energy Solutions Program Solar owners can select from two incentive rate structures to receive credits toward electricity bills and sell renewable energy certificates. This program replaced the state's net metering program. Sales Tax Exemption Solar panel systems are exempt from sales tax in Connecticut.

Solar panel companies in Connecticut

Nearly 160 solar companies operate in Connecticut, making choosing an installer tough. We've researched and compiled a list of a few top solar panel companies in Connecticut to consider. The list includes top national solar brands and local options.

Green Power Energy

Since 2009, Green Power Energy has provided solar installation services in northeast states, including Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Its full-service team takes the process from design to installation and includes a 25-year warranty. Green Power Energy offers free quotes and is certified to install Panasonic solar panels and Enphase products.

Momentum Solar

Currently operating in 11 US states, Momentum Solar provides solar panel and battery installations. In addition to manufacturer warranties, Momentum includes a 25-year quality-of-work warranty on installation. Momentum Solar's mobile app allows you to track your system's installation and monitor its production afterwards.

Palmetto Solar

Founded in South Carolina, Palmetto also installs in Connecticut. Palmetto offers services and equipment backed by an additional 12-year product warranty and a 25-year performance warranty. The company provides a subscription service, Palmetto Protect, to provide real-time monitoring and ensure your solar system runs efficiently.

SunPower Solar

SunPower Solar is listed as CNET's best overall solar company for its highly efficient solar panels and strong warranties. SunPower installs Maxeon solar panels with one of the highest efficiency ratings on the market at 22.8%. Its solar panel warranty guarantees 92% production capacity for 25 years and its solar battery warranty lasts 10 years. SunPower offers a free online quote and consultation to see how much money you can save by choosing solar energy.

Trinity Solar

Trinity Solar operates in nine US states and the company has completed over 67,000 home installations in Connecticut since expanding to the state in 2014. The family-owned company works with customers to design a solar system and installs name-brand products such as Qcells panels, SolarEdge inverters and Tesla solar batteries. In addition to the manufacturer warranty, Trinity offers a five-year quality-of-work warranty, shorter than most competitors.

Installation factors to consider

When determining if installing a solar system is right for you, keep in mind the following five things to consider.

Neighborhood and home owners associations: Connecticut doesn't have laws prohibiting home owners associations from banning solar panels. Before installation, review your HOA or other neighborhood association rules regarding solar panel systems and their placement.

Access to sunlight: Solar panels will generate less energy if your roof is shaded by trees or other elements most of the day. Solar panels start to make financial sense when get direct sunlight for at least 4 hours a day.

Home insurance: Communicate with your homeowner's insurance agency to ensure solar panels are included in your policy.

Do you rent?: Renters have less decision-making power than homeowners when making property changes. Community solar programs are a great option for renters as a subscription-style service from companies like Arcadia.

Roof condition: A certified installer should inspect your roof before finalizing your system placement and installation. The installer will recommend any needed maintenance and repairs before your system is installed.

Connecticut solar power FAQs

Are solar panels worth it in Connecticut? Yes. You can save money on electricity bills by powering your home with green energy. Connecticut has one of the highest electricity rates in the US, and installing solar panel systems will likely reduce your electricity costs.

Does Connecticut have a solar tax credit? Yes and no, the state itself does not have tax credits but has programs to reduce costs, such as property and sales tax exemptions. Additionally, Connecticut residents may apply for the clean energy credit from the federal government. The solar tax credit is a 30% credit on solar panel systems purchased from the beginning of 2022 through 2032.