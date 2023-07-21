X
Energy Department Unveils $20M in Funding for Solar Panel Recycling

The funding is meant to encourage the creation of more-recyclable and longer-lasting solar panels.

David Lumb
David Lumb is a mobile reporter covering how on-the-go gadgets like phones, tablets and smartwatches change our lives. Over the last decade, he's reviewed phones for TechRadar as well as covered tech, gaming, and culture for Engadget, Popular Mechanics, NBC Asian America, Increment, Fast Company and others. As a true Californian, he lives for coffee, beaches and burritos.
The US Department of Energy on Friday announced $20 million in funding for higher-quality solar technology, for more-recyclable and longer-lasting solar panels.

The funding aims to speed up solar deployment across the US as well as address care of panels and solar technology across their life cycle, according to a press release. That includes accounting for end-of-life practices to safely dispose of used solar panels.

Of the $20 million, an $8 million slice comes from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed in November 2021. 

The funding follows the Biden administration's prior financial incentives announced this year, including providing $3 billion in partial loan guarantees for low-credit buyers to get rooftop solar setups, and the Energy Department's $52 million in funding for solar projects. 

All the funding rounds contribute to Biden's goal of a 100% clean electricity grid by 2035 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

