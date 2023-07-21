Energy Department Unveils $20M in Funding for Solar Panel Recycling

The US Department of Energy on Friday announced $20 million in funding for higher-quality solar technology, for more-recyclable and longer-lasting solar panels.

The funding aims to speed up solar deployment across the US as well as address care of panels and solar technology across their life cycle, according to a press release. That includes accounting for end-of-life practices to safely dispose of used solar panels.

Of the $20 million, an $8 million slice comes from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed in November 2021.

The funding follows the Biden administration's prior financial incentives announced this year, including providing $3 billion in partial loan guarantees for low-credit buyers to get rooftop solar setups, and the Energy Department's $52 million in funding for solar projects.

All the funding rounds contribute to Biden's goal of a 100% clean electricity grid by 2035 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

