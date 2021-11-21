Ecobee Black Friday deals: Up to $50 off smart thermostats and more

Chris Monroe/CNET

If $200 is still more than you want to spend on a smart thermostat (or if you just don't want another device with a microphone in it in your home), then check out the Ecobee3 Lite. It doesn't include built-in Alexa controls or its own built-in occupancy sensor like the voice version above, and it doesn't come with a remote occupancy sensor, either (though you can add them later). Apart from that, it's basically the exact same smart thermostat with the same attractive mix of features, including support for voice controls via Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant (you'll just need to talk to a separate device).

The Ecobee3 Lite is marked down by $30 to $149 for Black Friday. That's about $5 more than Prime Day and it's well above the all-time low of $119, but it's still a good deal for a "lite" smart thermostat that's heavy on features and integrations.

Can't decide between Ecobee's voice-enabled thermostat and the Ecobee3 Lite? Here's a full rundown of everything that separates them (toldja Megan was a whiz).

Read our Ecobee3 Lite review.