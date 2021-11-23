Dyson's Lightcycle desk light is expensive, but Black Friday discounts make it $100 more affordable

Dyson

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

The Dyson Lightcycle is $100 off at Best Buy as part of its Black Friday deals. A desk lamp for $100 off -- sounds impressive, right? Well, just so you know, the Dyson Lightcycle is down from $600 to $500, and it's not just any desk lamp. It's made for a niche audience. Here's what makes it special.

You're not paying $500 just for a light on a stand. The Dyson Lightcycle packs function in a minimalistic design, with a promised 60-year life for the LEDs in the lamp. The company's Heat Pipe technology keeps six high-power LEDs cool enough to protect light quality over many decades. It's a buy-it-and-forget-it product. It can change temperatures and brightness according to the daylight in your area. The ambient light sensor reacts to changes in background light to keep your space at a constant brightness -- something that'd be appreciated by professionals of all kinds.

The expensive Dyson desk lamp offers a flexible design so you can rotate it 360 degrees while the base remains where it is. It might look overengineered when you first set it up, but it's definitely a conversation starter. I've had my office in the living room since the start of the pandemic, and since visitors have started coming, they always ask me about this tall, sturdy desk lamp. The questions I get: "What is it?" "Wow, this looks gorgeous!" "What is so special about it?"

The cool part of the Dyson Lightcycle isn't just functionality or design but how it works. The device has intuitive controls at the top of the head. You can tap to turn it on and off and run your fingers across the sliders to adjust the color temperature and brightness manually. Just using it in day-to-day life is enjoyable. Dyson also offers glare protection and low optical flicker for students and artists to allow them to work for longer hours without any hiccups. I've gone through hours at a stretch working under the Dyson Lightcycle and I'm yet to be disappointed.

If you are still skeptical of paying $500 for a lamp that lasts 60 years and offers a minimalistic design, you might like to know that it can connect to an app called Dyson Link, which allows you to sync it with daylight and control it via your phone. You also get a USB Type-C socket built into the lamp's stand to free up socket space on your desk or bedside.

If you have $500 to spend and you've been looking for a unique lamp like this, the Dyson Lightcycle should be your Black Friday pick.