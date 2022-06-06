Bring Power Everywhere With This Discounted Portable Power Station (Save $130)

Take the convenience of renewable power with you everywhere. The normally lists for $300, but it's on sale now for just $170, which matches the lowest price we've seen for this model.

The PA300 power station is compact, and at just over 7 pounds, it's light enough to carry on road trips or while camping, fishing and hiking. It can also be used in emergencies and power outages.

When fully charged, the PA 300 provides approximately 25 recharges for phones or 5 recharges for laptops. It has a number of outlets to power different devices, including two 110-volt AC outlets, two 72-watt DC ports, two 10-watt USB ports, one 18-watt QC USB port and one 18-watt USB Type-C port. It also comes with an AC charging adapter, a car charger cable, a cigarette lighter adapter and a storage bag for the accessory cables.

It's also equipped with an LED emergency light that has four modes, including SOS, so you'll never be left in the dark during storms, hurricanes and other emergency situations. The PA300 can be fully charged in about 5 hours using an AC adapter, and less than 10 if you're using the car adapter or a solar panel, which is sold separately.

Make sure you're using this backup power for things like CPAP machines, TVs, projectors, tablets, phones, laptops, up to 60-watt mini fridge and other devices that do not consume too much power. This power station should not be used for high-power appliances such as heaters, welding tools, microwave ovens, freezers, hair dryers, dishwashers or similar products.