Brighten Up Your Space With Up to 50% Off Smart Bulbs, Light Strips, String Lights and More

Looking to add some smart lighting to your home? With smart lighting becoming more and more popular, there are a lot of options available on the market, and you can find some pretty good deals, too.

Right now Woot is offering big discounts on string lights, smart bulbs, recessed lighting, spot lights, light strips and more. Some of these lights are new, while others have been factory reconditioned, but all are available at a great price, with some items . These deals are available now through June 19 while supplies last.

With such a wide variety of smart lighting products on sale, it's easy to get everything you need to brighten up your whole house for a lot less than you might think. A of Philips Hue white A19 60-watt dimmable bulbs is just $19. start at $28 and are just $29.

If you're looking for something a little more colorful, you can get a 32-foot with music sync for $29. Or you can invest in a with a premium matte silicone sleeve that you can shape, bend or cut to size. It features a base kit and plug for $153, and you can always add on extensions as needed.

You can also get a 2-pack of Philips Hue Play for $96 that can sync with your movies or games and create an ambient light around your screen. You will need a , though, which is sold separately for $37

There are 96-foot water and shatter-proof in white for just $55, a 36% savings, or a for $80. Of course, there are plenty of other options as well, with the most budget-friendly string light option starting at just $29 for 48-feet of by Molemyn.

And for the security-minded, you can grab an outdoor security with two bulbs for $62 or a for $30. Just be sure you have a to connect them to.

An item that is considered factory reconditioned has been returned, inspected and restored to fully working condition by the original manufacturer or a certified partner. But all items come with a 90-day Woot limited warranty or a manufacturer's warranty, so whether you buy new or choose an option that has been factory reconditioned, you can rest easy knowing you are covered if something goes wrong.

So whether you want to be more conscientious of your energy usage, you're looking to add a little ambiance to your space or you just want to be able to control your lights from your phone, take the time to at Woot to find the right fit to deck out your home in smart lighting.