Best Solar Panel Installation Companies in Tampa

Best Solar Panel Installation Companies in TampaWhat to know if you're considering going solar in Tampa, including costs, incentives and how to choose an installer.
Florida is known for its warm weather, sandy beaches, and lots of sun -- so it should be no surprise that the Sunshine State ranks third in the nation in solar. Despite a lack of incentives for residential solar at the state level, Florida's solar industry is projected as the third fastest-growing in any state over the next five years.
"I can think of very few instances where I would not recommend solar," said Raina Greenfest, a civil engineer and Florida Solar Energy Industries Association board member who works in commercial sales for solar manufacturer Tigo Energy. "It's a great financial investment, and it's a great investment in your home, in your community and for the planet."
The benefits of solar panels aren't just environmental. Installing solar can slash utility bills and add resale value to your home. Although the upfront investment can be significant, solar prices in Florida have fallen 43% in the past decade, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, driving an uptick in installations throughout the state. Plus, Tampa residents can take advantage of tax credits offered by the federal government and earn credits through net metering with several state utilities.
Can solar panels save you money?
Interested in understanding the impact solar can have on your home? Enter some basic information below, and we’ll instantly provide a free estimate of your energy savings.
Here's a breakdown of solar costs, incentives, installers and factors to keep in mind in the Tampa area.
Best national solar panel companies in Tampa
ADT Solar
Best overallRead full review
ADT Solar should be included in your search if you want strong warranties and the backing of a national company. A 25-year guarantee against your roof leaking is unmatched, except by solar installations that double as actual roofs. ADT also offers a wider selection of quality solar panels than other installers. Like the rest of the industry, ADT doesn't offer much pricing info up front, but they do offer a price match guarantee. While we don't have a ton of details about that guarantee, it makes your ADT quote even more flexible.
- Equipment 8.7 / 10
- Warranty 9.5 / 10
- Service 8 / 10
Palmetto Solar
Best customer serviceRead full review
Solar panels are typically low maintenance equipment, but they're also unfamiliar. If you want to reap the benefits of solar but will have a bit more peace of mind if someone else is making sure it's working, Palmetto might be a good fit for you. Just remember to add the cost of Palmetto's monitoring service in to your payback period calculations.
- Equipment 9.3 / 10
- Warranty 6 / 10
- Service 10 / 10
SunPower Solar
Best solar panelsRead full review
If you're looking for top-of-the-line solar panels, SunPower is you best choice. But don't write them off if you're looking for a less flashy installation that will get the job done. This year it started installing Qcells panels, which should make an installation from the longest-tenured company on our list more available to more people.
- Equipment 8 / 10
- Warranty 8.5 / 10
- Service 7 / 10
Freedom Forever
Best for cash customersRead full review
Include Freedom Forever in your search if you want the backing of a national company that installs a wide variety of the most popular solar equipment available. Freedom Forever also extends a couple of products that take some of the pain and risk out of going solar, like a production guarantee and an escrow option with cash purchases. Online reviews say customer satisfaction has been low of late, though the company says that's changing.
- Equipment 9.3 / 10
- Warranty 7 / 10
- Service 5 / 10
Tesla Solar
Most affordableRead full review
If price is the thing you won't budge on, consider Tesla. By all accounts, Tesla installs quality panels and makes the closest thing there is to a household name in solar storage: the Powerwall.
Where you might miss out is customer service. discussion online seems to suggest Tesla's service is a bit of a gamble.
- Equipment 7.3 / 10
- Warranty 6.5 / 10
- Service 8 / 10
Momentum Solar
All in-house installersRead full review
Momentum installs in 11 states without using subcontractors. While using in-house installers doesn't guarantee a better experience, it does suggest you're likely to get a more uniform experience from them. The fact that Momentum backs its installations with a 25-year workmanship warranty hints at a strong belief in their crews' ability. If Momentum is part of your search, consider the warranties against leaks that other companies offer. Momentum's is five years, which can be beat.
- Equipment 6 / 10
- Warranty 7.5 / 10
- Service 7 / 10
Local solar panel installers in Tampa
Tampa Bay Solar, a veteran-owned installer, offers solar panels, solar hot water heaters and whole-home solar battery backups. They've completed more than 500 solar panel installations across central Florida. Tampa Bay Solar has a Better Business Bureau rating of A+ and is a member of FlaSEIA.
Transform Solar provides turnkey solar solutions to households in Tampa and the surrounding areas. The company says its goal is to support homeowners in implementing a comprehensive energy conservation program to reduce costs and make homes more efficient. Transform Solar has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and membership in FlaSEIA.
How to determine which solar company is best for me
As with any contractor, it's a good idea to get quotes from several solar panel installers before making your choice. In addition to asking friends and neighbors for recommendations, looking at Google reviews and checking BBB ratings, you can check to see if installers are members of FlaSEIA.
Consider the salesperson's approach as well as cost, and be sure to ask about add-ons like batteries that can raise the price tag. A reputable installer will answer your questions and address any concerns you may have around factors like shade, the condition or your roof and incentive programs.
Be wary of red flags like inflated utility savings estimates, offers of "free solar" and warnings that incentives like the federal tax credit will soon disappear. Take your time, evaluate your options and look into claims made by installers that sound too good to be true.
Cost of solar panels in Tampa
Cost is one of the biggest factors in deciding to go solar. The average cost of solar panels in Florida is $16,050 for a 5kW system, or $3.21 per watt, according to FindEnergy.com. Figures from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory put the cost per watt for solar panels in Florida at $3.90 per watt, or $19,500 for a 5kW system. You'll want to install a large enough system so that when it's up and running, you'll get significant savings on your monthly energy bill.
The cost of solar panels in Tampa, or anywhere else, is determined by a few different factors. The material your panels are made of is a big one, with more efficient monocrystalline panels costing up to 50% more than the less efficient -- but more budget-friendly -- polycrystalline panels. Another is your home's location and layout, including the size of your roof, the direction it faces and any obstacles like vents or chimneys.
"If you have a complex roof with multiple planes and pitches or shading or obstructions, you will want an installer that offers smaller footprint modules and module level optimization for increased production." said Greenfest. "Ask for 'selective deployment,' so you can maximize your [return on investment] while strategically optimizing production. There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to solarizing your home."
Other factors to consider as you're pricing solar panel installers in Tampa are the costs of other parts of the system, like inverters, which convert the DC energy generated by solar panels into AC energy that can be used by the grid. A solar battery you can use in case of a power outage will add to the cost as well. If your roof is older or in need of repair, you'll want to get that work done before panels are installed, adding to overall costs. That's why it's important to get an on-site inspection from any installers you're considering rather than relying on free estimates online.
Here's a look at the average cash price for a 5kW system before factoring in tax credits and incentives, according to data from FindEnergy.com.
Average cost of solar panels in Florida
|System size (kW)
|Price per watt
|Total cost
|5
|$3.21
|$16,050
Tampa solar panel incentives and rebates
While there are no state-level tax credits or rebates available to Tampa-area homeowners for installing solar panels, the state does allow customers of its investor-owned utilities to access incentives like net metering credits, state tax exemptions and the federal solar tax credit, which applies to solar battery storage as well as the cost of panels, installation and other system equipment.
Tampa solar incentives
|Program
|Description
|Federal residential clean energy credit
|Eligible solar customers can claim a tax credit for up to 30% of eligible costs for solar systems installed through 2032.
|Net metering
|Customers of Florida's investor-owned utilities can receive credits for power sent back to the grid
|Property tax exemption
|State law exempts residential renewable energy property from property taxes
|Sales and use tax exemption
|Solar energy systems are exempt from Florida's sales and use tax
How to pay for solar panels in Tampa
If you're excited about going solar, the choice can seem like a no-brainer -- you're making your home climate-friendly and cutting your energy bills at the same time. But how you'll pay for solar installation is a big question you'll need to answer before moving on to the next step.
"As much as solar is good for the environment, you have to make sure that you're making a financially responsible decision," said Greenfest.
Luckily, there are several options to pay for solar panels in the Tampa area. Financing options can be easier on your budget than paying cash up front, and federal tax credits and state and local incentives can offset the cost of installation. Don't forget that you'll also save a substantial amount in utility bills once the system is up and running.
Cash: The most affordable way to pay for solar panels is to pay up front with cash, because you won't have to pay any interest or fees associated with taking out a loan. Without a monthly loan payment, you'll start feeling the financial benefits of solar more quickly.
Solar loan: You can pay for your panels with a solar-specific loan, which many installers offer. Rather than seeking financing through a bank, you may find it easier to deal with a single entity for the financing and installation of your solar panels.
Home equity: People often use HELOCs or home equity loans to pay for improvements to their homes, and solar panels are no exception. Because these are secured with collateral, you may be able to get better interest rates than you would with a personal loan. Going this route means adding debt on top of your mortgage, and you may have to go through a lengthy appraisal process.
Personal loan: Another option to pay for solar panels is by getting a personal loan from your bank or credit union or from an online lender. Because most personal loans are unsecured, you won't have to put down collateral, but you may have to contend with high interest rates. Your credit score and other factors will also affect the terms of the loan.
Solar lease: If you want the benefits of solar but don't have cash on hand and can't get or don't want a loan, consider a solar lease. Instead of you owning the system, the installer retains ownership of the panels while they're on your roof. You still benefit in the form of lower electric bills, but you'll pay a monthly fee. Because you don't own the panels, incentives and credits go to the installer, not to you -- and they won't add to your home's resale value.
Installation factors to keep in mind
There are several important factors to take into account when you're considering solar panels. Ask yourself these questions before reaching out to an installer. The orientation and condition of your roof, any shade on your property, and how you'll pay for it are just the beginning. Think about the following before you make the decision to go solar:
- Whether you own or rent
- The condition and age of your roof
- The direction your home faces and any shade cover
- How solar panels might affect your homeowner's insurance
- Your household's energy use
- Your home's energy efficiency
- Homeowners' association regulations
- Incentives and credits
- Your budget and financing options
How we found the best solar panel companies
Our Methodology
The companies we listed above as "the best" are curated from CNET's best solar companies list. Companies making the best list are scored on the equipment, warranties and customer service they offer. Then, we make sure these recommendations are available in your state. You can read a full breakdown of how we review solar companies here.
Companies listed under the local installers were chosen in a less rigorous way. We chose them because they offered something unique or notable to customers in the state, they seemed well-regarded by internet reviewers or because they were one of the few installers we could find information on in the state.
Whether we've completed a full review on a company or not, it's always a good idea to get multiple quotes from different installers before choosing a company.
Frequently asked questions
What are the advantages of solar panels?
Solar panels are powered by the sun, a renewable resource that's more environmentally friendly than using electricity created by burning fossil fuels like natural gas or coal. Solar panels can cut down on energy bills significantly, and with a backup battery, they can provide insurance against power outages caused by hurricanes or storms.
How long does it take to pay off solar panels?
There's no one-size-fits-all answer to how long solar panels take to pay off if you pursue financing to pay for them. That depends on factors like the specifics of your loan, the cost of the system and your household's energy use and efficiency. Estimates for solar payback periods range between six and 12 years on average.
Are solar panels worth it in Tampa?
It makes sense to go solar, especially in places with lots of year-round sun.
"We're in the Sunshine State. If you're not going solar, you're wasting all of this bountiful energy," said Greenfest.
You can use a solar calculator to get an idea of the costs and the benefits of going solar in Tampa before you start reaching out to installers.
Does Tampa offer a solar tax credit?
The city of Tampa does not offer solar tax credits, but Tampa residents can take advantage of the 30% federal solar energy credit, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. The state of Florida also allows homeowners to earn net metering credits for energy generated by their panels that goes back into the grid if they're customers of the state's investor-owned utilities. Another benefit of buying solar panels in Tampa is that panels and installation are tax free.
Solar Installer Guides
Best Solar Products and Companies
Solar Installers by State
Solar Installers
Solar Resources and Guides
Other Energy Saving Guides
Other Types of Energy
- Best Smart Thermostats
- Best Portable Power Stations
- Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium vs. Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced
- Home Generator Buying Guide
- Heat Pump vs. Furnace
Living Off the Grid Series