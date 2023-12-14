Best Solar Panel Installation Companies in Tampa

Florida is known for its warm weather, sandy beaches, and lots of sun -- so it should be no surprise that the Sunshine State ranks third in the nation in solar. Despite a lack of incentives for residential solar at the state level, Florida's solar industry is projected as the third fastest-growing in any state over the next five years.

"I can think of very few instances where I would not recommend solar," said Raina Greenfest, a civil engineer and Florida Solar Energy Industries Association board member who works in commercial sales for solar manufacturer Tigo Energy. "It's a great financial investment, and it's a great investment in your home, in your community and for the planet."

The benefits of solar panels aren't just environmental. Installing solar can slash utility bills and add resale value to your home. Although the upfront investment can be significant, solar prices in Florida have fallen 43% in the past decade, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, driving an uptick in installations throughout the state. Plus, Tampa residents can take advantage of tax credits offered by the federal government and earn credits through net metering with several state utilities.

Here's a breakdown of solar costs, incentives, installers and factors to keep in mind in the Tampa area.

Best national solar panel companies in Tampa

ADT Solar Best overall Read full review ADT Solar should be included in your search if you want strong warranties and the backing of a national company. A 25-year guarantee against your roof leaking is unmatched, except by solar installations that double as actual roofs. ADT also offers a wider selection of quality solar panels than other installers. Like the rest of the industry, ADT doesn't offer much pricing info up front, but they do offer a price match guarantee. While we don't have a ton of details about that guarantee, it makes your ADT quote even more flexible. Equipment 8.7 / 10

Warranty 9.5 / 10

Service 8 / 10 Start Savings Estimate Pros and Cons Pros Price match guarantee

Quality equipment

Strong warranties Cons Not much pricing info Areas served Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia Product details ADT Solar has strong warranties, offers a variety of quality solar panels, solar batteries and inverters, and gets high marks from the Better Business Bureau for being responsive to customer complaints. The solar panels it installs (from Canadian Solar, Silfab and Qcells) include the most widely installed residential solar panels (Qcells), a leading efficiency option (Canadian Solar) and solar panels from a company starting to offer a 30-year warranty (Silfab). It's the only company we've reviewed that offers 25-year warranties for the workmanship on its installations and against leaks caused by it. Show more details

Palmetto Solar Best customer service Read full review Solar panels are typically low maintenance equipment, but they're also unfamiliar. If you want to reap the benefits of solar but will have a bit more peace of mind if someone else is making sure it's working, Palmetto might be a good fit for you. Just remember to add the cost of Palmetto's monitoring service in to your payback period calculations. Equipment 9.3 / 10

Warranty 6 / 10

Service 10 / 10 Start Savings Estimate Pros and Cons Pros Options for after-installation support

Top-of-line equipment

Financing marketplace Cons Some warranties could be stronger

No consistent price match policy Areas served Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia Product details Palmetto Solar has more robust service for after installation than most other companies, though it might cost you a bit. All customers receive third-party monitoring and proactive communication when some part of their solar system malfunctions. Palmetto also receives an A-plus from the Better Business Bureau. Palmetto offers quality solar equipment and is one of the few companies that offers Sonnen's batteries. Palmetto's workmanship warranty is 10 years and its weatherization warranty is 5 years. Show more details

SunPower Solar Best solar panels Read full review If you're looking for top-of-the-line solar panels, SunPower is you best choice. But don't write them off if you're looking for a less flashy installation that will get the job done. This year it started installing Qcells panels, which should make an installation from the longest-tenured company on our list more available to more people. Equipment 8 / 10

Warranty 8.5 / 10

Service 7 / 10 Start Savings Estimate Pros and Cons Pros Most efficient panels

Strong warranties Cons No price match

Only installs one battery brand Areas served All 50 states Product details SunPower Solar offers top-of-the-line solar panels and strong warranties. The solar panels SunPower offers have industry leading efficiency marks (22.8%) and a warranty that guarantees at least 92% production after 25 years. It earns an A-plus rating from the Better Business Bureau. SunPower now installs batteries in four sizes, all of which come with strong warranties. SunPower's solar panels might be a bit more expensive than others (though accurate pricing industry wide is hard to come by). The company has said it plans to continue rolling out more accessible solar solutions and started installing solar panels from Qcells this year. Show more details

Freedom Forever Best for cash customers Read full review Include Freedom Forever in your search if you want the backing of a national company that installs a wide variety of the most popular solar equipment available. Freedom Forever also extends a couple of products that take some of the pain and risk out of going solar, like a production guarantee and an escrow option with cash purchases. Online reviews say customer satisfaction has been low of late, though the company says that's changing. Equipment 9.3 / 10

Warranty 7 / 10

Service 5 / 10 Start Savings Estimate Pros and Cons Pros Production guarantee

Price match guarantee

Cash escrow option Cons Customer service concerns

Some warranties are longer elsewhere Areas served Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Washington D.C., Wisconsin, Product details Freedom Forever, one of the largest American solar installers, installs some of the most popular residential equipment. It offers a production guarantee and an uncommon cash escrow option is a welcome step toward a less stressful process. Freedom Forever has had customer service issues, with complaints of paying for a nonfunctional system while dealing with poor communication and long waits. Some recent customers have had flawless experiences, but those reviews appear alongside many more negative ones. The company says things have turned around after a bad stretch, but it’s worth monitoring. Show more details

Tesla Solar Most affordable Read full review If price is the thing you won't budge on, consider Tesla. By all accounts, Tesla installs quality panels and makes the closest thing there is to a household name in solar storage: the Powerwall. Where you might miss out is customer service. discussion online seems to suggest Tesla's service is a bit of a gamble. Equipment 7.3 / 10

Warranty 6.5 / 10

Service 8 / 10 Start Savings Estimate Pros and Cons Pros Low prices and a price-match guarantee

Quality equipment

Lower-profile panels Cons Anecdotally, customer service can be poor

Fewer equipment options Areas served Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington Product details Solar panels from Tesla are likely to be the cheapest option where they are available. You can save thousands of dollars, without sacrificing on quality of equipment or the warranties that protect it. What you might sacrifice is customer service. From delays to price changes, to slow responses, to system malfunctions, social media reports of negative experiences aren't hard to find, including some who regret their choice. This is true of all solar companies, but the quantity of reports concerning Tesla is concerning. Show more details

Momentum Solar All in-house installers Read full review Momentum installs in 11 states without using subcontractors. While using in-house installers doesn't guarantee a better experience, it does suggest you're likely to get a more uniform experience from them. The fact that Momentum backs its installations with a 25-year workmanship warranty hints at a strong belief in their crews' ability. If Momentum is part of your search, consider the warranties against leaks that other companies offer. Momentum's is five years, which can be beat. Equipment 6 / 10

Warranty 7.5 / 10

Service 7 / 10 Start Savings Estimate Pros and Cons Pros 25-year warranty on workmanship and equipment

Doesn't use subcontractors

Long track record in the industry Cons Only offers one brand of panels

5-year roof penetration warranty Areas served Only solar panels: Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, Pennsylvania Also installs batteries: California, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Texas Product details Momentum Solar puts Qcells solar panels on roofs in 11 states, and installs Enphase batteries alongside them in five of those. Momentum is one of a few companies that will price match quotes from other companies. It also receives an A-plus from the Better Business Bureau. The company also uses only in-house, Momentum-trained installation teams and backs that work up with a workmanship warranty that lasts 25 years, matching the longest warranty terms in the industry. Show more details

Local solar panel installers in Tampa

Transform Solar Transform Solar provides turnkey solar solutions to households in Tampa and the surrounding areas. The company says its goal is to support homeowners in implementing a comprehensive energy conservation program to reduce costs and make homes more efficient. Transform Solar has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and membership in FlaSEIA. See at Transform Solar

How to determine which solar company is best for me

As with any contractor, it's a good idea to get quotes from several solar panel installers before making your choice. In addition to asking friends and neighbors for recommendations, looking at Google reviews and checking BBB ratings, you can check to see if installers are members of FlaSEIA.

Consider the salesperson's approach as well as cost, and be sure to ask about add-ons like batteries that can raise the price tag. A reputable installer will answer your questions and address any concerns you may have around factors like shade, the condition or your roof and incentive programs.

Be wary of red flags like inflated utility savings estimates, offers of "free solar" and warnings that incentives like the federal tax credit will soon disappear. Take your time, evaluate your options and look into claims made by installers that sound too good to be true.

Cost of solar panels in Tampa

Cost is one of the biggest factors in deciding to go solar. The average cost of solar panels in Florida is $16,050 for a 5kW system, or $3.21 per watt, according to FindEnergy.com. Figures from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory put the cost per watt for solar panels in Florida at $3.90 per watt, or $19,500 for a 5kW system. You'll want to install a large enough system so that when it's up and running, you'll get significant savings on your monthly energy bill.

The cost of solar panels in Tampa, or anywhere else, is determined by a few different factors. The material your panels are made of is a big one, with more efficient monocrystalline panels costing up to 50% more than the less efficient -- but more budget-friendly -- polycrystalline panels. Another is your home's location and layout, including the size of your roof, the direction it faces and any obstacles like vents or chimneys.

"If you have a complex roof with multiple planes and pitches or shading or obstructions, you will want an installer that offers smaller footprint modules and module level optimization for increased production." said Greenfest. "Ask for 'selective deployment,' so you can maximize your [return on investment] while strategically optimizing production. There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to solarizing your home."

Other factors to consider as you're pricing solar panel installers in Tampa are the costs of other parts of the system, like inverters, which convert the DC energy generated by solar panels into AC energy that can be used by the grid. A solar battery you can use in case of a power outage will add to the cost as well. If your roof is older or in need of repair, you'll want to get that work done before panels are installed, adding to overall costs. That's why it's important to get an on-site inspection from any installers you're considering rather than relying on free estimates online.

Here's a look at the average cash price for a 5kW system before factoring in tax credits and incentives, according to data from FindEnergy.com.

Average cost of solar panels in Florida System size (kW) Price per watt Total cost 5 $3.21 $16,050

Tampa solar panel incentives and rebates

While there are no state-level tax credits or rebates available to Tampa-area homeowners for installing solar panels, the state does allow customers of its investor-owned utilities to access incentives like net metering credits, state tax exemptions and the federal solar tax credit, which applies to solar battery storage as well as the cost of panels, installation and other system equipment.

Tampa solar incentives Program Description Federal residential clean energy credit Eligible solar customers can claim a tax credit for up to 30% of eligible costs for solar systems installed through 2032. Net metering Customers of Florida's investor-owned utilities can receive credits for power sent back to the grid Property tax exemption State law exempts residential renewable energy property from property taxes Sales and use tax exemption Solar energy systems are exempt from Florida's sales and use tax

How to pay for solar panels in Tampa

If you're excited about going solar, the choice can seem like a no-brainer -- you're making your home climate-friendly and cutting your energy bills at the same time. But how you'll pay for solar installation is a big question you'll need to answer before moving on to the next step.

"As much as solar is good for the environment, you have to make sure that you're making a financially responsible decision," said Greenfest.

Luckily, there are several options to pay for solar panels in the Tampa area. Financing options can be easier on your budget than paying cash up front, and federal tax credits and state and local incentives can offset the cost of installation. Don't forget that you'll also save a substantial amount in utility bills once the system is up and running.

Cash: The most affordable way to pay for solar panels is to pay up front with cash, because you won't have to pay any interest or fees associated with taking out a loan. Without a monthly loan payment, you'll start feeling the financial benefits of solar more quickly.

Solar loan: You can pay for your panels with a solar-specific loan, which many installers offer. Rather than seeking financing through a bank, you may find it easier to deal with a single entity for the financing and installation of your solar panels.

Home equity: People often use HELOCs or home equity loans to pay for improvements to their homes, and solar panels are no exception. Because these are secured with collateral, you may be able to get better interest rates than you would with a personal loan. Going this route means adding debt on top of your mortgage, and you may have to go through a lengthy appraisal process.

Personal loan: Another option to pay for solar panels is by getting a personal loan from your bank or credit union or from an online lender. Because most personal loans are unsecured, you won't have to put down collateral, but you may have to contend with high interest rates. Your credit score and other factors will also affect the terms of the loan.

Solar lease: If you want the benefits of solar but don't have cash on hand and can't get or don't want a loan, consider a solar lease. Instead of you owning the system, the installer retains ownership of the panels while they're on your roof. You still benefit in the form of lower electric bills, but you'll pay a monthly fee. Because you don't own the panels, incentives and credits go to the installer, not to you -- and they won't add to your home's resale value.

Installation factors to keep in mind

There are several important factors to take into account when you're considering solar panels. Ask yourself these questions before reaching out to an installer. The orientation and condition of your roof, any shade on your property, and how you'll pay for it are just the beginning. Think about the following before you make the decision to go solar:

Whether you own or rent

The condition and age of your roof

The direction your home faces and any shade cover

How solar panels might affect your homeowner's insurance

Your household's energy use

Your home's energy efficiency

Homeowners' association regulations

Incentives and credits

Your budget and financing options

How we found the best solar panel companies

Frequently asked questions

What are the advantages of solar panels? Solar panels are powered by the sun, a renewable resource that's more environmentally friendly than using electricity created by burning fossil fuels like natural gas or coal. Solar panels can cut down on energy bills significantly, and with a backup battery, they can provide insurance against power outages caused by hurricanes or storms.

How long does it take to pay off solar panels? There's no one-size-fits-all answer to how long solar panels take to pay off if you pursue financing to pay for them. That depends on factors like the specifics of your loan, the cost of the system and your household's energy use and efficiency. Estimates for solar payback periods range between six and 12 years on average.

Are solar panels worth it in Tampa? It makes sense to go solar, especially in places with lots of year-round sun. "We're in the Sunshine State. If you're not going solar, you're wasting all of this bountiful energy," said Greenfest. You can use a solar calculator to get an idea of the costs and the benefits of going solar in Tampa before you start reaching out to installers.