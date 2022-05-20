Best Portable Air Conditioner Deals: Save on Options for All Room Sizes

The summer heat will be here before you know it, and portable air conditioners are going to become a must-have. Remember the old saying "failing to prepare is preparing to fail"? Well, portable ACs will be harder to find as the weather gets warmer, and the deals will definitely start disappearing. So prepare now.

Right now, there are some deals worth checking out. If you're in the market for a new portable AC, check out this list before you make your purchase.

Mollget This portable air conditioner is a bit different from the others on the list. It's designed to be more of a "personal air cooler" rather than an entire-room air conditioner. It has a 1,400-milliliter tank that you fill with cold water or ice, which cools the air that blows toward you. It's a small unit that you can keep on your desk, but it has several speeds and features you can control with the included remote.

Upstream This 10,000 BTU portable air conditioner is ideal for spaces of up to 250 square feet, making it perfect for most bedrooms, living rooms and other medium-size spaces. It comes with a remote, has an auto-cooling feature with a built-in timer and can even be used as a fan. The air conditioner comes with everything you need to get it set up and cool the air around you.

Costway With enough power to cover up to 400 square feet, this 8,000 BTU Costway portable air conditioner is easy to set up and move around. It comes with a quick-install window kit that can be used horizontally or vertically depending on the windows you have at home. It has a 24-hour programmable timer, temperature sensors, fan and sleep modes and more.

LG LG's 7,000 BTU portable air conditioner can keep rooms up to 350 square feet cool. It runs extremely quietly, so you'll barely even know it's on. It has a built-in timer and comes with a remote control so you can easily make adjustments as needed, but it does not have a sleep mode or auto shut-off.

Rintuf This Rintuf 12,000 BTU air condition is designed to cool spaces of up to 550 square feet, which is easily enough to cool a large family or living room, bigger bedrooms and much more. It has built-in wheels to make it so you can move it between rooms without much effort and it comes with a remote and has its own smart timer to allow you to set it and forget it. It has a washable filter and the kit includes everything you need to get it set up in your rooms.