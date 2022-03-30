Best Air Purifier Deals: HoMedics, Coway, Honeywell, Dreo and More

Deal Savings Price















Show more (5 items)

Spring has arrived, and for many of us that means allergy season is back again. Air purifiers can help reduce allergens and get rid of impurities inside your home or office space including pollen, odors, smoke, dust, mold, pet dander, germs and more depending which model you buy and the filtration system it uses.

There are a lot of factors to consider when purchasing an air purifier for your home and office space, including size, price and features, but another important aspect to think about before you purchase is the size of the space you want to filter. It breaks down pretty simply, though. Buy an air purifier that is too small for your room, and you won't reap the benefits. Keep that in mind as you shop.

We've rounded up some of the best air purifier deals currently available and have tried to include discounted options for every environment, from the smallest rooms to purifiers that can filter air for the entire house. We will update this list regularly as deals expire and new offers drop at various retailers, so keep checking back.

Partu The Partu air purifier is an affordable option with true HEPA filter technology. Outside of the low price, its size makes it ultraportable, and therefore the Partu is an ideal option for travel. It can also be used on a desk while you work to great effect. While on low speed it runs at a very quiet 28 dB, though it has 3 different speed levels to choose from and is able to be effective in an area up to 107 square feet.

GermGuardian Improve your indoor air quality at home or in the office with this tower that can clean the air in rooms up to 167 square feet. Dust, pet dander and other common allergens will be reduced with the HEPA filter. It also features UV-C light to kill germs and reduce volatile organic compounds in the air.

HoMedics This air purifier features UV-C technology and powerful filtration to reduce and capture bacteria, virus, mold, pollen, pet dander and fungus particles. It also has a timer, an optional night light and touch controls make adjusting your preferred settings easy. This model is best for smaller spaces, like a bedroom or home office, as it only covers about 170 square feet.

Blueair This air purifier covers air cleaning up to 190 square feet, but that makes it a great size for small rooms like an office or bedroom. It has a 360-degree air intake to completely filter room air about every 13 minutes and removes pollen, pet dander, mold, bacteria, viruses and more. It is also very quiet, meaning you can run it even while you sleep. It ranges from 18 dB of sound up to 48 dB based on the speed setting of your preference.

Vornado This true HEPA air purifier includes two HEPA filters and two carbon filters, which work to remove household contaminants, allergens and odors from your air. It features 4 speed settings and a sleep mode to lower the purifier's noise level at night. It has up to 215 square feet purifying capacity, making it a good option for midsize rooms like your living room or den.

Dreo This air purifier features true HEPA filtration and cleans smoke, dust, pollen, pet dander and more from the air with ease. It is designed for larger rooms and spaces as it is able to purify up to 679 square feet of space in just 30 minutes. A smaller, 260 square foot room can be fully purified even faster -- just 10 minutes. It has timers and 5 different settings, including a sleep mode that runs as quiet as 20 dB so that you can enjoy the benefits of clean air without disrupting your sleep. Be sure that you clip the on-page coupon for an extra $10 off in order to get the full savings.

Honeywell Honeywell's HPA300 true HEPA air purifier is a favorite of ours, and while it is a little more expensive than other HEPA models out there, it covers a larger space, too. This is a great purifier for midsize rooms and is currently marked down on Amazon. The Honeywell has timers and will let you know when it is time to replace the filter. It's quiet, too, which is a big plus.

Coway Another CNET favorite, this true HEPA air purifier features a 4-stage filtration system that includes deodorization and ion filtration technology that removes pet dander, dust and other allergen particles for better air quality in your home or office. It also features a timer and will notify you when you need to exchange the filter. This air purifier is a great option for midsize rooms.

HoMedics This is a larger version of the TotalClean mentioned above, but at less than $200, this air purifier covers air cleaning and filtration for up to 343 square feet. That makes this option an excellent choice for large rooms. It features 360-degree true HEPA filtration and a UV-C light that can kill up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. It also has 5 speed settings and optional night-light and aromatherapy options available to use.