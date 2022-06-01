Beat the Heat With Air Conditioner and Purifier Deals Starting as Low as $100

Technically the summer season is still a few weeks away, but temperatures have already soared. Centralized HVAC systems can be prohibitively expensive, but that doesn't mean you have to melt in the heat. You can snag great deals on portable, window and ductless air conditioners or air purifiers from Woot starting at now through June 8.

Now, if you're looking for a machine that can do it all, consider investing in a ductless mini-split air conditioner. These devices can provide year-round relief, because they provide both cooling and heating. And these units also tend to run quietly, with decibel levels between 24 and 31. The one drawback is that unless you are ultra-savvy in performing electrical work, plumbing, checking for refrigerant leaks and drilling, you will need to find a qualified professional to help you with installation. You can grab the for $630 or the for $650. Both provide up to 9,000 BTU.

Window units have come a long way in recent years, taking up less energy that past iterations and having a more minimalistic design. The sale features an that cools spaces up to 350 square feet for $300, saving you $50. Or, for the same price you can score a for rooms up to 450 square feet. And for $350, you can get a that cools large spaces of up to 550 square feet.

Not sure about a window unit? There are other options available, too. Portable air conditioners are plug-in units that use a nearby window and a power cord to operate and chill rooms. There is no need for a costly installation. They are not the same as window units. Instead, they resemble tower fans and may be placed in any room's corner.

Tosot's of cool air and is multi-functional. Not only can it cool your room, but it can also operate as a fan or act as a dehumidifier capable of removing over two pints of water per hour. It works best in spaces up to 250 square feet. Plus, your purchase comes with an installation kit so your exhaust hose can empty out of the window and a remote control so you don't have to get up every time you want to adjust your temperature settings. The cost of this portable unit is just $262, a savings of $48. Or you can get the larger, for rooms up to 300 square feet for just $280, which is a discount of $50.

And if you're looking for air purifier deals, the comes with an H13 medical grade true HEPA filter and UV light, which eliminates 99.97% of airborne particles, bacteria, viruses, mold and more. And it features sleep mode so that it will run at a reduced noise level of 32 decibels so it doesn't disturb you while it runs. It also has an automatic mode that will adjust the fan speed based on the air quality near the machine. This air purifier works best in spaces up to 450 square feet and costs just $100.

