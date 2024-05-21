Here's the Average Electric Bill in Texas (and How to Save)

The good news is that electricity rates in Texas are lower than the national average.

The bad news: Texans use more electricity every month than the average American, so they pay higher electric bills.

But if you live in the Lone Star State, that doesn't mean you're consigned to shelling out tons of money for utilities. There are ways to reduce your energy usage -- and therefore your monthly bills.

Here's what you need to know about average electricity bills in Texas and how to shrink yours.

What's the average electricity bill in Texas?

It's hard to generalize something like an electric bill. It varies greatly based on how much power you use, what kind of rate plan you have and what time of year it is.

Because Texas allows residents to choose their own electricity supplier and rate plan, two houses on the same block with identical energy use could have different bills if they're signed up for different suppliers.

Not to mention, Texans tend to blast their air conditioning in the summer, leading to higher bills during those months than any other time of year.

All that said, the table below shows the average electric bill in Texas in 2022, according to data from the Energy Information Administration:

Average electric bill in Texas

Average electricity price (in cents per kilowatt-hour) Average monthly usage (kWh) Average electric bill Texas 13.76 1,178 $162.17 United States 15.04 899 $135.25

Shopping for electricity in Texas

Texans get to do something a lot of Americans don't: Shop for their preferred electricity plan. There are sometimes dozens of options, all with different rates, contract terms and particulars.

To find a plan that works for you, head to PowerToChoose.com, a state-run marketplace that helps you sort through the options. Take a look at the different rates and be sure to read the fine print to learn about any hidden fees. Beware of any gimmicks or flashy offers that seem too good to be true. You'll also have to consider whether you want a fixed-rate plan or a variable one, which comes with more risk.

Getting solar panels in Texas

One way to lower your utility bill is to soak up some of that free power from the sun with solar panels on your roof. There are plenty of solar installers in Texas that can help you do just that.

When you're shopping for solar, do your research on each installer, get a few quotes and spend time thinking about how you might finance the installation. While solar panels are a big upfront cost, they can be offset by state and federal rebates and could reduce the amount you spend on electricity from the grid.

Electric bill assistance in Texas

Some Texas residents also qualify for assistance paying their electric bills. Here are some programs to be aware of:

Senate Bill 1976: The state of Texas allows energy providers to give rebates to customers who qualify for SNAP or are on Medicaid. You should contact your specific energy provider for details.

Texas Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program: Texas residents at or below 150% of the federal poverty line are eligible for this program, which covers the cost of some or all utility bills for vulnerable households.

Deferred Payment Plans: Some utilities offer plans that allow you to spread out your balance in smaller installments over time.

Weatherization Assistance Program: Low-income residents can use this program to get a free home energy audit and free weatherization improvements that help a home become more efficient and use less energy.

Energy-saving tips for Texans

There are many simple, affordable energy-saving tips you can use right away to lower your electric bills.

Pay attention to the thermostat

One of the biggest energy hogs in your home is air conditioning. Adjusting the thermostat by a few degrees can make a big difference without sacrificing comfort, according to Michael Kraten, director of accounting program initiatives at the University of Houston. If you have electric heating, the same concept applies.

Swap out old appliances

It may seem expensive to purchase a new fridge, but doing so can lead to energy savings that easily outweigh the upfront cost, Kraten said. Look at what appliances in your home are using a lot of electricity, and replace the older ones with more efficient models. Look for Energy Star appliances.

Downsize your TV

Here's an energy hog most people don't think of: Huge flat-screen TVs. "They use up a surprisingly enormous amount of your electric footprint," Kraten said. Consider downsizing your TV or using it less to lower your electricity bill.

Insulate your home

A good amount of the electricity you're paying for is probably leaking out through drafty walls and windows. Insulating those areas, or sealing cracks around doors, can help you use less A/C or heat. "Proper insulation is massive," said Don Whaley, president at OhmConnect.