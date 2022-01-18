Automate your lighting for less: Grab this 6-pack of dusk to dawn bulbs for $13

Govee

Save money and energy with the Govee Dusk to Dawn bulb bundle. Each Govee bulb automatically turns on at night and powers off during the day, so you'll never have to think about flipping the switch again. These long lasting bulbs provide up to 30,000 hours of light while conserving 80% more energy than most incandescent bulbs. You can snag a at Amazon for just $13.39 when you clip the coupon on the page.

With over 600 lumens, this 7W bulb is bright, featuring soft white light, and comes without the hassle of a complicated installation. Simply screw into any standard light socket or fixture. And because they are so long lasting, these bulbs won't need to be replaced frequently, cutting down on cost and waste. Use the LED bulbs for your porch, patio, balcony, backyard, garage, stairs or anywhere else you need to illuminate.