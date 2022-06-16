At $14, This Discounted RGB Lamp All You Need for a Cool Gaming Space

Calling all streamers. Have you been looking around your streaming space and found it lacking that classic RGB lighting style you want? If so, you can score this for $14. If you're a Prime member, the original price is set at $19 ($22 for non-Prime members). And when you clip the Amazon coupon code, you'll get an extra $5 off bringing this lamp down to $14, making this price the lowest we've seen.

This touch-controlled RGB lamp is 11.2 inches and takes on a minimalist design and can pretty much work anywhere whether it's an office or a bedroom. With the ability to cycle through three main light modes -- warm white light, automatic color cycling and manual color cycling, you'll have a variety of lighting options at your disposal.

What I liked about this light was that it was easily adjustable and gave a good range of bright and dim lighting as needed. The downside however is that the brightness level is only for white light. Despite this, this Hifree light makes up for that with the option to change to five different vibrant colors -- green, yellow, red, purple and blue with just a touch of a button.

When you want to make white light brighter or darker, you can just touch and hold the top of it. And when you're ready to switch to a different color you can easily press the button at the bottom of the lamp to make it go into automatic color cycling. From there, if you want to keep it a certain color, you simply touch and hold the top of the lamp and your color choice will stay. Plus, this is a great alternative to using strip lights that have a shelf life, while this will stay with you for the long haul.

No matter what time of the day you use this lamp, it's going to look good and fit right into the rest of your setup. If you want a great vibrant light with several color modes, this one will do the trick and you have through June 30 to take advantage of this deal.

