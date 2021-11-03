Amazon's new Alexa-enabled air quality sensor alerts you to harmful allergens for $70

Amazon

Amazon on Wednesday added the Smart Air Quality Monitor to its lineup of home gadgets. Available for preorder now for $70, the new indoor air quality sensor is expected to start shipping next month.

The Smart Air Quality Monitor has built-in temperature and humidity sensors. It also claims to detect a range of allergens and toxins in your home, including dust, carbon monoxide and volatile organic compounds. Volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, can be caused by a number of household items such as pesticides, permanent markers, paint, cleaning supplies and more.

If the Smart Air Quality Monitor detects an issue, it's supposed to send you a notification via the Alexa app. If you also have an Alexa smart speaker or display, you can opt to get an audio alert from your Echo device -- or ask it for the status of your home's air quality. More air quality information is provided in the Alexa app and through Echo Show smart displays.

Air quality monitors are a new product category for Amazon. In late September, the tech giant held an event where it announced a variety of other home products, ranging from the wall-mounted Echo Show 15 and a new Amazon Glow to the Amazon Smart Thermostat, which starts shipping to customers Nov. 4.

