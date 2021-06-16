Amazon Prime Day 2021 starts Monday: Here are the smart lights already on sale

Lifx

Let's start with Lifx, one of the more well-established names in smart lighting. The company's Wi-Fi lightstrips work with all of the major smart home platforms and voice assistants -- HomeKit, Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, you name it -- and they're capable of putting out multiple colors at once, which is a fun feature to play with no matter where you end up sticking them.

Usually $90, the 80-inch version of the Lifx Lightstrip is currently marked down to $75 on Amazon and at Best Buy. That's the lowest price I've seen for this newest version of the Lightstrip, which was originally called Lifx Z when I first reviewed it back in 2016. It's also $5 less than the Philips Hue Lightstrip, which can only put out one color at a time, and significantly less than the souped up Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip, which puts out multiple colors but costs a ridiculous $230.

Read the CNET review.