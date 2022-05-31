Add Some Ambience With Up to 60% Off Hifree Adjustable Lamps

Smart lights are a great way to bring some ambience to your home, but the cost of upgrading your bulbs can start to add up pretty quickly. If you're looking for a more affordable way to get the same effect, Hifree adjustable lamps are a simple alternative, and right now at Amazon, you can grab select models at a discount. You can save 60% on this , or save 30% on this and bring a touch of warmth to just about any room in your house. There's no clear-cut expiration on these offers, so you may want to think about getting your order in sooner rather than later.

These Hifree adjustable lamps can instantly transform any room you put them in. The is a great addition to any living room, bedroom or home office with three different brightness settings and over 16 million possible RGB color combinations. And right now, you can pick one, or several, up for just $14, $6 off the usual price, when you use the promo code 30HIFREE at checkout.

Or, if you need something that's a little more practical for reading and working, you can grab this for just $19, a discount of 60%, when you use the promo code 60YQQV95 at checkout. It doesn't have the same RGB color combinations as the table lamp, but it does feature five different color temperatures and four different brightness options up to 1,100 lumens. Plus, the adjustable gooseneck makes it easy to get light exactly where you need it.