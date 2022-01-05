Add a smart thermostat to your home for just $63 with this limited-time deal

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The weather is cold across most of the US right now, but before you know it that will change and it will be hot again. Wouldn't it be nice if you could adjust the temperature at home before you got there? Or change it while you're away if you won't be headed back home that night? Well, that luxury doesn't have to come with a big price tag. Right now the , which happens to be one of the lowest prices yet.

Unlike some other options, this one works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. It can also be controlled using the free iDevices Connected app, which allows you to set a schedule, control the temperature and much more. This should work with most heating and cooling systems, but it does require a 24VAC "Common" wire, which is also known as a C-Wire.

It's backed by a two-year warranty should you run into any issues and does not require any additional hubs or hardware to use.