70% of Gen Z House Hunters Would Go Over Budget for an Eco-Friendly Home

A property with solar panels, Energy Star appliances or other green features can sell for over 40% more than a traditional residence.

Image of a house made out of flowers

In a recent survey, 70% of Gen Zers said they'd break the bank to buy a house with sustainable features like solar panels.

Young house hunters are putting sustainability at the top of their wish list. Millennials and members of Gen Z are 27% more likely than Baby Boomers to buy a green home, according to a survey from Payless Power, which provides prepaid energy in Texas.
In fact, 70% of Gen Zers said they'd be willing to go over budget for one.

The most desirable features that sustainable-home shoppers are clamoring for include energy-efficient appliances (54%), solar panels and LEED/Energy Star certification (both 49%) LED lighting (46%) and energy-conserving insulation (46%), according to the survey, which had more than 1,000 respondents.  

Looking at more than 70,000 properties on the real-estate listing site Redfin, the researchers found that across the US, residences tagged with the "green home" designation went for an average of $828,955, 41% more than the $589,227 brought in by comparable homes without the designation.

In some cities, eco-friendly features draw an even greater premium: Topping the list was Detroit, where green homes sold for an average of $321,989, or 180% more than traditional residences. Prospective buyers are also seeing green in Chicago; Montgomery and Birmingham, Alabama; and Philadelphia.

Chart showing where green features add the most value
