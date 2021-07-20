4 cheap ways to get solar power at home ASAP

Did you know that the cost of installing a solar power system for all of your electricity needs can be as much as $20,000 (or more)? Ouch. But wait, don't give up on solar just yet. If making your entire home solar is out of your budget, you can still add smaller and less expensive solar elements that help save on electricity. Let's take a look at the options.

Amazon There are a multitude of stationary and portable lights that can run on solar power that you can easily add to your home. Start your solar journey in your yard. I personally have solar walkway lights by my front door and solar twinkle lights decorating my garden. The installation process for these types of lights are pretty simple -- you just place the lights where you want them and make sure the solar panel is turned toward the sky. While lighting your yard, don't forget about your porch light. For less than $50, you can grab a solar option like the Gama Sonic Solar Outdoor Wall Lantern ($39).

Amazon Your phones and tablets need a daily recharge, so why not make the energy source green? Solar power banks, like the Portable Solar Power Bank ($15) and the Kiizon Power Bank ($37) come with USB ports that you can use to charge your phone, as well as other small gadgets. The best part is that these banks are portable, so you're never tethered to a wall outlet. The downside is that the solar power banks charge your devices slower than a wall outlet. Luckily the banks can recharge with sunlight during the day and store that energy to charge your devices at night -- when you don't really need them to charge quickly. No matter which solar-powered charger you choose, look for one that can charge your devices while also recharging itself in the sunlight. Also, check to see how many items it can charge at once and if it protects your device from being overcharged.

Goal Zero Don't stop at powering your devices with solar. You can also power your small kitchen appliances -- like your coffee maker, toaster, Instant Pot, slow cooker or sandwich maker -- without plugging them into a wall. While the monetary savings on your electricity bill will be small, the planet will still benefit from your use of renewable energy. Plus, during blackouts you'll still be able to cook. All you'll need is a 25-watt power bank you can stick in a window and a DC-to-AC inverter to make it happen. The inverter simply plugs into the power bank, so it's very easy to set up. If you want an all-in-one solution, Goal Zero makes solar power kits with large storage batteries. It has everything you need to power your small appliance. Once you have it set up, just plug your small appliance into the power bank. They'll run just like normal. The only drawback is that you can only power one appliance at a time, unless you have multiple power banks.

