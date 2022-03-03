Ukraine War Updates Apple Event Set for March 8 Dogs Grieve Loss of Other Pets Check Status of Your Tax Refund Plan to Resurrect Tasmanian Tiger Wordle-Like Games
Save $55 (and Your Back) With an Electric Standing Desk for $160

Vivo's electric standing desk can be yours at a steep discount today.

David Watsky
CNET/Vivo

Ask a chiropractor (or anyone over 40) and they'll tell you that sitting for long periods of time can really mess with your back. While nobody expects you to stand for the entire day, alternating between sitting and standing can help relieve a ton of pressure and pain. 

An electric standing desk that moves from chair height to standing height with the push of a button will make the habit easy to incorporate. You can nab one for just $160 right now on sale at Woot plus free shipping for Amazon Prime members. The same Vivo electric desk is going for $215 on Amazon and $240 at Walmart.

The Vivo has a desktop that measures 47 inches by 24 inches. The desk itself will rise from 29 inches all the way up to 48 for a good standing session and has two memory settings for your preferred heights. The one thing missing from this electric desk is an easy-access outlet or USB port. But at this price, we can probably forgive the small design oversight. 

