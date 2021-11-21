Early Black Friday deals at Bed Bath & Beyond ending soon: Shop these deals today

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

The Bed Bath & Beyond early Black Friday sale is happening now, with prices dropped on brands like Bissell, Shark and Ninja. Here's the catch: The sale ends today, Nov. 21, so act fast if there's something you want to buy.

We've combed through some of the best deals we've found so far, from robot vacuums to air frying toaster ovens. Also note that if you're a Beyond Plus Member, you'll get an even bigger discount on some items ( ). Plus, check out these sales happening at Walmart, Target, Amazon and Best Buy -- we've also scanned all the ads for the best prices. We'll keep adding new deals as they go on sale.

Screenshot by Katie Teague/CNET The Bissell SpinWave Plus is a robot vacuum and mop duo, and it's currently $100 off. It has sensors to avoid mopping carpeted floors and rugs.

Screenshot by Katie Teague/CNET The Shark AI Robot vacuum can empty all the dirt and debris it's picked up into its base. That means you won't have to constantly empty the container during the cleaning cycle.

Screenshot by Katie Teague/CNET The Neato D9 robot vacuum is $300 off for members right now, or $200 off for everyone else. Its D shape allows it to better clean corners, compared to the typical round robot vac.

Screenshot by Katie Teague/CNET If you're looking for a juicer, the Breville 3X Bluicer is $60 off. It's a blender/juicer combo so you can make smoothies or fresh juice -- you don't even have to precut your fruit.

Screenshot by Katie Teague/CNET Brush and floss at the same time? Yes, please. The Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 flossing toothbrush lets you do just that. Members can get it for $119, and it's $149 for everyone else.

Screenshot by Katie Teague/CNET A foot massager is a great way to decompress from standing on your feet all day, and the HoMedics Shiatsu Air Pro foot massager is part of the Black Friday deals. It massages the whole foot, with a deep-kneading shiatsu massage and air compression.

Screenshot by Katie Teague/CNET The Crux Artisan Series is an air fryer and toaster oven combo. It can bake, convection bake, broil, crisp and dehydrate foods without using oil.

Ninja As the temperature drops, so does your use of an outdoor grill -- but that doesn't mean grilled foods are off the table. The Ninja Foodi indoor grill can char-grill your foods, marks included. Plus, you can use it to air fry, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate your food. (We had great luck with this Ninja Foodi air fryer, for what it's worth.)