Wednesday deal: A 6-quart Dutch oven down to $35 is way too good to miss

Artisinal Kitchen Supply

While grilling and barbecue are about to take the mic for a few months, a cast-iron Dutch oven is useful all year. Honestly, mine never really leaves the stovetop. Right now, a from Artisinal Kitchen Supply is on clearance, marked down 50% to a measly $35 at Bed Bath & Beyond. I keep a close tally on kitchen and cookware prices and this is about as low as you'll see a Dutch of this size go. Plus, it's available in two great colors: fire engine red and a soft denim blue.

If you're new to the Dutch oven game, these sturdy pots are incredible for braising meats and stews or building a slow Sunday red sauce or making stock from last night's roast chicken. It's truly one of the most versatile pots you can own, and a lot of home cooks will tell you it's their favorite cookware tool -- myself included. As a bonus, they are super easy to clean even after an hours-long braise, thanks to the nonstick enameled coating.

You can spend as much as $500 on a fancy French Le Creuset or Staub Dutch oven but this $35 piece will do pretty much the same job and for a whole lot less. Snag one while it's in stock.