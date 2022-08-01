Another Prime Day This Fall Pixel Buds Pro Review Best Wi-Fi Routers MacBook Air M2 vs. Air M1 Salad Delivery Dorm Essentials Sparklight Home Internet Review $60 Off Eufy Solo Smart Lock
25 Dorm Room Essentials You Need From Amazon Now

This is the perfect time to score back-to-school goods.
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Dorm life can be a lot to handle for incoming college students. From sharing a new space with roommates, to laundry and the general hazards of "adulting," it can be a lot to navigate. With this new setting comes a need for new supplies and dorm room essentials. It also often comes with budget restrictions.

The right goods at the right price can set a dorm-dweller up for success. That's why we've rounded up the best Amazon picks for the job. Some of these items are necessary -- a laundry hamper and a shower caddy, for instance. But some are creature comforts, like a record player or a dorm smart speaker. We've got recommendations for decor (a washable rug! A USB lamp!) as well as smart basics including under-bed storage and noise-canceling headphones. Take a look and score some dorm essentials for cheap on Amazon. An online shopping spree could provide a first lesson on budgeting for the college student.
David Carnoy/CNET

JBL Live Pro 2 noise-canceling earbuds

A budget-friendly way to escape background noise

This hot AirPods Pro alternative will help students avoid the daily dorm racket with active noise cancellation technology. Bonus: A pair of JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds boasts a budget-friendly price. Read CNET's guide to the best noise-canceling true wireless earbuds for 2022 for more info on our picks. 

$150 at Amazon
Amazon

Portable shower caddy tote

A college classic: the shower

The shower caddy is a small but mighty addition to the dorm room shopping list. Students can stock it with their favorite products and haul it to and fro. (OK, just to the bathroom and back.) This one has plenty of room for shampoo, lotion and other toiletries. Bonus: Color combos include teal and orange, navy and mustard, or the more subdued solid apricot or gray.

$13 at Amazon
Amazon

Black+Decker cordless handheld vacuum

For easy cleaning

No one likes a filthy living space. Between high foot traffic and late-night snacking, a dorm room can get gross quickly. This Black+Decker handheld vacuum is affordable, reliable and easier to store away than an upright vacuum. Plus, it comes with a pull-out crevice tool for hard-to-reach places and icky crumbs.

$49 at Amazon
Victrola

Victrola Revolution Go Record Player

Play your vinyl collection anywhere

A Bluetooth-enabled rechargeable record player that's also portable? Perfect. Victrola's Revolution Go record player is a great pick for college-bound kids. It's compact enough for dorm life, and it can be set up anywhere with help from the removable carrying strap. No plugs necessary. Record collection not included.

$130 at Amazon
Amazon

Mengersi Cow twin XL sheets

A comfy, trendy sheet set sized for dorm beds

An inconvenient fact about dorm beds: they are generally twin XL size, which means normal twin sheets won't fit. This cotton-blend set conforms to dorm sizing, and as an added bonus, it comes in a trendy cow print! Other prints, including plain gray and blue butterfly, are also available. The three-piece set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcase.

$32 at Amazon
Reef

Reef Water Court sandals

Shower sandals are a dorm must-have

A pair of shower sandals is a staple of dorm living. This Reef pair goes above and beyond -- they've got traction to prevent slipping and they're nice enough to wear outside the bathroom! Quality construction means your Water Court sandals will last beyond dorm life. Available in black, olive, pink and white on Amazon.

$30 at Amazon
Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker

A smart speaker for a smart dorm
Oct 2021

Ranked CNET's best smart speaker overall, the Amazon Echo is a helpful addition to any dorm. Students can ask Amazon's smart assistant Alexa about the weather, create shopping lists, set alarms for class and more. The Echo also boasts a quality speaker and connects to smart devices. 

Read our Amazon Echo (2020) review.

 

$100 at Amazon
Amazon

Ruggable rug in Absida Sage

A washable rug! Perfect for dorm life

Even a 2x3-foot rug can work wonders in a dorm room, both for decor and comfort. Ruggable's fun rainbow prints liven up even drab spaces. And even better, Ruggable rugs are stain- and water-resistant and can be washed in any laundry facility. Spills? No problem. Peel the top layer from the rug pad and just toss it in the wash.

$99 at Amazon
Amazon

Minghe Morden desk lamp

A desk lamp that does it all

This popular Amazon desk lamp has a modern look and a very useful design. It's adjustable and it can charge devices when outlets are in short supply -- perfect for a dorm desk. Bonus: A dual-USB port and LED light bulb are included. Available in black and white with a wood accent.

$47 at Amazon
Amazon

MCleanPin laundry hamper

Collect dirty clothes with ease

Spare future roommates from stumbling on your dirty socks! A clothes hamper is a must-buy when it comes to dorm living because everyone needs to collect their laundry. This one is great because it comes with two removable bags -- genius for rotating out laundry loads. The handles and lid are helpful, too.

$34 at Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Basics 5-piece bedding set

A practical bed-in-a-bag at a great price

This set from Amazon Basics contains everything needed to make up a dorm bed. Comforter, sheets, sham and pillowcase, conveniently sized in Twin XL. The coral medallion print is particularly nice, but if that's not your style, there are 16 additional colors. Bonus: The set is Made in Green by Oeko-Tex, which means it meets environmental standards.

$49 at Amazon
Amazon

Uber Appliance Mini fridge

Stash drinks, snacks or even skincare

A tiny fridge, how convenient! College students will love keeping beverages, food and skincare cool in their own fridge. This one from Uber Appliance has a removable shelf and holds up to six cans or four bottles of water. It comes in red, silver or black and comes with power cords for a car or home.

$60 at Amazon
Amazon

Big Blanket Co. giant throw blanket

Snuggle up with friends

This blanket has room for everyone! Big Blanket Co. makes huge blankets (100 square feet of blanket) so the whole crew can cozy up for movie night or picnics in the quad. Whatever the occasion, your college newbie will be ready for friends. Bonus: Despite its size, you can still toss this blanket in a standard washing machine.

$159 at Amazon
Amazon

Blueair Blue Pure 411 Auto air purifier

Clean, fresh air in a dorm? It's possible!

Blueair makes a dorm-size air filter that removes 99.97% of harmful particles -- a smart pandemic purchase. This Blue Pure 411 covers rooms up to 190 square feet (other models also available), filtering out odors, smoke, pollen, allergens, COVID-19 and other irritants. It even has an indicator light that shows air quality status.

$105 at Amazon
Amazon

Richards Homewares underbed storage

Pro tip for dorm-dwellers: Use the space under the bed

Even if you have to raise your bed, maximizing dorm room space with under-bed storage is a great idea. This trio of drawers makes perfect use of that empty space. Each molded plastic drawer has a lid and slides out of the metal frame for convenient access. Also available in a two-drawer set.

$43 at Amazon
Amazon

Linenspa Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Twin XL

For a better night's sleep

Dorm mattresses are unbearably uncomfortable, and this mattress topper is exactly what dorm dwellers need to transform a sleeping experience. Two inches of memory foam add extra cushioning and provide pressure relief. Plus, cooling gel beads help regulate body temperature at night.

Be sure to buy a Twin XL since that's the standard size mattress for most dorm rooms and residence halls.

$43 at Amazon
Amazon

JollyVogue Plush Pillows

Super-comfy pillows

College students need plenty of rest, which means a comfortable pillow (or two) is a must. Not only are these JollyVogue pillows budget-friendly, but they're also incredibly fluffy, soft and supportive. A bonus is that they're machine-washable too. CNET's Dawnthea Price Lisco says, "After months of using these pillows, they've retained their fluffy shape and are still comfortable and comforting. I can't recommend these pillows enough."

$31 at Amazon
Amazon

Huanuo Lap Desk

For working comfortably

While most campuses have been open for a while, Zoom and asynchronous classes haven't completely gone away. While it's great to be able to work from your bed or a couch, holding a computer on your lap for hours on end gets uncomfortable fast. Buying a laptop desk allows you to work from anywhere in your dorm.

$38 at Amazon
Amazon

Americanflat Over the Door Mirror

An easy-to-hang full-length mirror

Getting ready for a night out and need to see the whole fit? Having a full-length mirror eliminates the struggle that comes along with not having a bathroom of your own.  A full-length mirror that hangs over your door is the best, most convenient way to test out different outfits and get ready for a night out. 

$60 at Amazon
Amazon

Bedside Storage Caddy

Keep everything within reach

Space is tight in most dorm rooms, and a night stand is a luxury only few are given. A storage caddy that hangs on the side of your bed allows you to use your laptop, read and snack before bed without the inconvenience of getting up and putting everything away. Now you can do it all without ever leaving your bed!

$12 at Amazon
Amazon

Long Charging Cable

For easy charging

Outlets can be a scarcity in dorm rooms and there's nothing worse than not keeping your phone nearby while it's charging. Speaking from personal experience, having to sit near the nearest outlet while your phone is charging, rather than comfortably scrolling in bed, is awful. Long phone chargers fix the obstacles that lofted dorm beds and limited outlets raise.

$12 at Amazon
Angela Lang/CNET

Homedics Sound Spa

A white noise machine

Whether your roommate snores or your neighbors are late-night partiers, dorm life is loud. So if you don't want to spend the night tossing and turning, a white noise machine can make all the difference in the world. The Homedics Sound Spa is our top pick for the best white noise machine overall -- and for good reason: It's inexpensive, portable and it plays six calming nature and sleep sounds.  

$22 at Amazon
Amazon

Vornado VFAN Jr. Vintage Air Circulator Fan, Green

For keeping cool

Most dorms don't have AC, which means they can get uncomfortably stuffy in the fall and spring. The solution? Vornado fans, which have a reputation for being powerful and reliable. This stylish table fan is small enough to stow away but big enough to circulate all the air in your room. Bonus points for the neat vintage vibe.

$60 at Amazon
$60 at Target
$60 at Best Buy
Amazon

Hossejoy Wood Adjustable Desktop Storage Organizer

For a tidy desk

Dorm rooms are notoriously narrow, which is why vertical storage is so important. This affordable desktop organizer will maximize your space and help keep your desk neat and tidy. It's easy to assemble, and it can be set up in varying shapes and lengths, in case you'd rather use it on a dresser or countertop. It comes in both black and white.

$25 at Amazon
Pendleton

Pendleton Bath Towel

A big, plush towel in a colorful print

Pendleton's towels are known for their quality -- this one will outlast the college years and beyond. This 100% cotton towel is a generous 30x58-inch size and meets Made in Green by Oeko-Tex environmental standards. Plus, it just looks cool. Don't let your roommate steal it! Coordinating sizes are also available.

$42 at Amazon

