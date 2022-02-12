Ditch the junk drawer and keep your batteries organized and ready for just $14

Organize, store and protect your batteries and never have to dig through the dreaded junk drawer again. The Battery Organizer holds 93 total batteries of various sizes, giving you plenty of space to keep a variety of batteries at the ready. Whether you store your battery organizer in a drawer, on a shelf or mount it on the wall, you'll always be able to find your stash whenever your remote or smoke detector needs a switch, or a celebration brings with it a new toy in need of batteries to operate it. Grab your own at Amazon.

The Battery Organizer also comes with a removable battery tester to help you see if your batteries are still good. The tester itself doesn't require any batteries for operation, because it works on the power of the battery you are testing. Also, the hinged cover is clear, providing you a way to take quick inventory of your batteries to see which sizes you have in stock and which ones it may be time to replenish. Whether you're trying to organize your kitchen, garage, work space or other area of your home, the Battery Organizer is on standby to keep you charged, so snag one today.

Need some batteries to keep in it? Amazon has you covered with tons of options, some of which are even .