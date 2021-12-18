Deck the halls with Teleflora's festive flower arrangements now 20% off sitewide

Teleflora/Screenshot by CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

As last-minute shoppers take advantage of two-day delivery options from Amazon and Walmart, and others opt for curbside pickup to grab those gifts in time for the big day, consider gifting something timeless and classic that is sure to please just about anyone on your list. Flower arrangements are sure to make any home merry and bright, and with code AFCJDEC22 now through Dec. 20.

Rising travel costs and new COVID variants have left many people unable to travel this season, so sending a thoughtful flower arrangement is a great way to mark the holidays with a gift delivered right to their door, adding elegance and festive decor to their celebrations. Likewise, if you want to give the gift in person, perhaps for a work event or local celebration with friends and family, you can always choose an option with a sturdy vase that can travel easily enough in a car.

Teleflora has a plethora of options available for any occasion, but their stunning are among our favorites and would make perfect holiday gifts this season. The discount even applies to current deal-of-the-day offerings, so feel free to shop for the bouquet filled with your loved ones' favorite blooms.