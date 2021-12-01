Best Cyber Monday deals still available COVID variant: What is omicron? Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter CEO Apple Music Awards PS5 restock tracker Google Doodle honors Lotfi Zadeh, father of fuzzy logic
Cyber Week at Samsonite: Save 20% on luggage, bags, accessories and more

Traveling for the holidays? Stock up on everything you need during Cyber Week savings at Samsonite.

Black Friday is no longer a single day on the calendar, with some retailers offering deals for weeks in advance, and Cyber Monday has followed in this tradition, with some stores continuing the savings through Cyber Week. Though the official Cyber Monday sales have come and gone, if you missed the holiday savings at Samsonite, don't fret. Starting Dec. 1, you can save 20% site-wide with code EXTRA20. The savings are applicable across the site, covering luggage, bags, accessories and more. If you spend $150 or more, the shipping will be free as well. 

Whatever your travel needs are, you can find it at Samsonite. The company has a wide array of options to choose from, including: 

and so much more.

Don't forget to use the code EXTRA20 at checkout to unlock the savings.