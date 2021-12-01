Cyber Week at Samsonite: Save 20% on luggage, bags, accessories and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Black Friday is no longer a single day on the calendar, with some retailers offering deals for weeks in advance, and Cyber Monday has followed in this tradition, with some stores continuing the savings through Cyber Week. Though the official Cyber Monday sales have come and gone, if you missed the holiday savings at Samsonite, don't fret. Starting Dec. 1, you can with code EXTRA20. The savings are applicable across the site, covering luggage, bags, accessories and more. If you spend $150 or more, the shipping will be free as well.

Samsonite/Screenshot by CNET

Whatever your travel needs are, you can find it at Samsonite. The company has a wide array of options to choose from, including:























and so much more.

Don't forget to use the code EXTRA20 at checkout to unlock the savings.