Cut Out Cord Clutter With 100 Velcro Cable Ties for Under $9

Velcro

Tangled up in wires? Whether you're dealing with a home entertainment center, an office or workspace, or other highly cluttered areas like a bedside table, Velcro one-wrap thin ties can help you sort your stuff and conquer your clutter. These secure ties are strong, reusable and low-profile to help organize your computer and electronics cords, and right now you can at Amazon.

The ties are pre-cut and easy to use. Simply insert the rounded end through the slot on the other end, then pull the strap tight. The Velcro ties will cling to themselves for a secure hold. You can use these ties anywhere, indoors or out, which makes them a handy tool for the home, shed, garage or office. Plus, unlike old-fashioned plastic zip-ties, these fasteners can be repositioned or reused with ease. And if you need to take computer or phone chargers with you, these ties can be the solution to keeping things tidy in your bag so that you don't have to deal with tangles later.