Cut a deal with these Cricut early Black Friday savings, now up to $80 off

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

The holidays are right around the corner, and for crafters everywhere, that can mean it's crunch time on those personalized decorations, cards or gifts. Whether you're thinking about purchasing a Cricut machine for yourself or someone you love, early Black Friday events have cut prices on the craft cutters.

We've put together a list of the 5 best Cricut deals happening now. But hurry, at these prices, they may not last long.

Cricut The Explore Air 2 cutting machine can cut through over 100 different types of material, including cardstock, vinyl and cork, just to name a few. It is perfect for DYI projects like stickers or greeting cards and can make larger projects than the Cricut Joy. While anyone can use this versatile machine, it is certainly designed to accommodate projects of all levels, from the beginners to the pros.

Cricut The Cricut Joy is a great choice for portability and ease of use. It is ideal for beginners, people without a lot of crafting space or artists on the go. It has fewer features than the larger Cricut machines, but it can make projects up to 20 feet long and allows for matless cutting with certain materials.

Cricut Have projects working with heat-transfer vinyl or sublimation? The EasyPress has adjustable heat up to 400 degrees and has projects ready in 60 seconds. It is portable and features auto-shut off for safety. This smaller 9x9 version won't take up too much space, either.

Cricut EasyPress 2 (12x10): $169 Save $70 With the same features as the 9x9 version, the main benefit to buying this version of the EasyPress is size. The 12x10 is a really great option for people making shirts, banners and other large projects.