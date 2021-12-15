Create the ultimate personalized holiday gift with up to 50% off at Mixbook

Mixbook

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Holiday deals are still going strong, and a lot of retailers are still offering options to get your gifts shipped in time for Christmas morning. You can grab all sorts of , including photo books, cards, calendars, home decor and more. And even better? Right now you can get 50% off, plus an extra 10% off almost everything when you use the code CHEER21A.

Whether you're ordering a photo book of memories for your family or gifting something special to someone you love, the personal touch is sure to be a hit. Mixbook is one of the best photo book services and its site is easy to use, and you can upload photos from your phone or computer. It even has easy import buttons for Facebook, Google Photos, Instagram and more. There are a ton of templates to choose from as well as some options to customize it your way. Just hurry to get the savings -- this deal ends Dec. 16.

Make sure you read over the if your purchase is a gift and you want it to arrive before Dec. 25.