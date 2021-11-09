Comcast Xfinity outage affects scattered subscribers across the US

Ry Crist/CNET

Xfinity customers in Chicago, San Francisco, New York, Philadelphia and other areas are dealing with outages to their internet and phone services. While there doesn't appear to be a complete outage for all Comcast Xfinity customers, the issue is widespread enough that Downdetector shows outages ranging from Indiana to south Florida.

"Some customers are experiencing intermittent service interruptions as a result of a network issue. Our teams are actively working to bring impacted customers back online, as we continue to investigate," the company wrote in a tweet early Tuesday. "We apologize to those who have been affected."

Some Comcast Xfinity customers on the West Coast experienced outages starting around 10 p.m. PT Monday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Others in various parts of the country weren't affected until Tuesday morning.

"We're working on it and will get back to you," an Xfinity spokesperson told CNET via email.

We'll update this post as further information becomes available.