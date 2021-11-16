Comcast

Comcast says Xfinity internet speeds are going up in California, with top uploads and downloads now set at 3 gigabits per second for the company's highest and most expensive speed tier, the $300 per month Gigabit Pro plan.

Previously tied with Google Fiber for the fastest residential internet speed plan, at 2Gbps, Comcast Xfinity now sees itself in the lead among major US internet service providers as a result of the 50% boost. Last November, Xfinity released a report showing that its average customer has 12 devices in the home and that high-end Xfinity users have as many as 30 or more. Though it's more speed than just about any household currently needs, the symmetrical speeds of a 3Gbps plan are as future-proofed as it gets and would certainly help keep those devices running smoothly and without fail.

That said, the 3Gbps Gigabit Pro plan is not just available to all Xfinity customers across California. When we reached out to a Comcast spokesperson it was made clear this will now be the standard nationwide for Xfinity's top residential plan.

Also, per Federal Communications Commission data from June 2020, Comcast boasts only 0.02% fiber availability across its national footprint. Granted, that data is more than a year old, but it still raises the question, How many Xfinity addresses are actually serviceable for the fiber Gigabit Pro plan?

The Comcast spokesperson didn't have the latest figures, but confirmed a site survey is still necessary before determining if one's address is serviceable for the Gigabit Pro plan.

One last splash of cold water: Unlike some ISPs that feature no contracts, Xfinity requires that Gigabit Pro customers sign a two-year minimum agreement at $300 a month. If you cancel anytime before those 24 months have expired, you'll owe early termination fees. Triple gig speeds may be here, but they won't come cheap.