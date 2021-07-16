Coffee deals: Keurig's K-mini at the lowest price ever, a $15 cold brew system and more

Deal Savings Price





It's Friday and we've locked in on some excellent coffee deals that are brewing around the web. A Keurig K-Mini -- one of the brand's ultra-compact models -- is down $40 to at Bed Bath & Beyond. We also scoped out a sleek (normally $30) during a flash sale on Woot. And finally, if you're looking for a deal on some actual coffee, Keurig has a slew of (24) for under $12 -- down 25%.

Read more on these three java deals below and give your summer a much-needed jolt.

Read more: Best coffee subscriptions and monthly clubs in 2021

Primula Cold brew is expensive -- too expensive if you ask me -- but it's also super simple to make at home. That's especially true with an easy cold brew maker and this sleek Primula system is down to $15 right now. CNET's Brian Bennet walks us through the cold brew process in this article, but you'll need the right vessel and this will do nicely. The Primula has a fine mesh filter to ensure your brew is smooth as silk and it won't take up much space in your cupboard or fridge. This model normally retails for $30 or more but you can get it for half-off (plus, free shipping for Prime members) with this daily deal.

Keurig This is one of the lowest prices we've seen the compact Keurig K-Mini drop to. It's about as easy as coffee gets, compatible with any of the hundreds of pods available. It doesn't have a reserve water tank so you'll refill each time, but at just one foot tall and four inches across, you can slide it into any kitchen arrangement or put it at your desk for that matter. It's also available in six colors to match your scheme.