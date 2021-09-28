Chill your cosmetics in this $150 beauty fridge

Amazon

No, we can't say everyone needs a fridge for their makeup -- but toss this one squarely in the "nice to have" bucket. Makeup fridges are exactly what they sound like: a cool place to store your makeup and skincare products without having to share space in the family refrigerator. And right now, this Cooluli mini beauty fridge is .

This model maintains a 50 degree Fahrenheit interior temperature, includes different shelve sizes to fit your products and offers interior LED lighting so you can easily find what you're looking for. And with a 12-liter capacity -- it's about 17 by 11 by 10 inches (HWD) -- it'll fit just about anywhere.

To be clear, you can find models, but those are generally designed to hold beer cans or water bottles in a dorm room. You're paying a bit of a premium here for the warmer color scheme and makeup-friendly interior design.