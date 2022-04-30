CNET Home

Brooklinen's Birthday Deal Offers 20% Off Sitewide

Save on comfy and cozy treasures that will make your home the oasis you deserve.
Brooklinen

Snuggle up in the stylish simplicity of luxury linens for your bath, bed and home without spending a fortune. Right now, you can get 20% off sitewide on items like towels, robes, pajamas, bedding, pillows and more during Brooklinen's birthday sale, making the affordable-luxury brand's products even more accessible. 

This offer is available now through May 4. 

Brooklinen's sheets sets, quilts, duvets and comforters, throws, mattress toppers and pillows are all luxurious, high-quality and long-lasting and will be a welcome addition to any bed. The bath collection features bath mats, robes, shower curtains and bathroom organization solutions, amongst other items. If you're thinking about refreshing a space in your home, now is a great time to invest in upgrading your threads for a cozier space. 

Note that this offer excludes Last Call and Spaces products.