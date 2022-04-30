Brooklinen's Birthday Deal Offers 20% Off Sitewide

Snuggle up in the stylish simplicity of luxury linens for your bath, bed and home without spending a fortune. Right now, you can get 20% off sitewide on items like towels, robes, pajamas, bedding, pillows and more during , making the affordable-luxury brand's products even more accessible.

This offer is available now through May 4.

Brooklinen's sheets sets, quilts, duvets and comforters, throws, mattress toppers and pillows are all luxurious, high-quality and long-lasting and will be a welcome addition to any bed. The bath collection features bath mats, robes, shower curtains and bathroom organization solutions, amongst other items. If you're thinking about refreshing a space in your home, now is a great time to invest in upgrading your threads for a cozier space.

Note that this offer excludes Last Call and Spaces products.