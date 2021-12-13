Elon Musk is Time's Person of the Year for 2021 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer Peloton's Sex and the City damage control CNET Editors' Choice winners for 2021 Nintendo Switch OLED restock tracker PS5 restock tracker
Brita filter pitchers and water bottles are cheap at Amazon today

Knock Secret Santa off your to-do list with a sleek filtering water bottle for $17.

Water that flows from the tap invariably has some small amount of contaminants, including lead, mercury and even pesticides. Some regions are better than others when it comes to clean water but no matter where you live, the purity and taste of water can always be improved. The simplest and most cost-effective way is a filter pitcher and most of Brita's water filtering products are on sale at Amazon today

Right now you can snatch the classic filter pitcher in black or white for $27 or the same pitcher with a Longlast filter for $24. Brita's filtering water bottles are also down to $17 for the 26-ounce bottle and $20 for a 36-ouncer. If you're scrambling for a Secret Santa or White Elephant gift, the bottles are a perfect candidate that won't break your budget. 

