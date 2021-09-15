Brighten your Zoom calls with this $45 ring light (save 36%)

Amazon

Ring lights are the way to go if you want quality lighting when you're online. While we know business professionals use ring lights for conferences and meetings, they've also become essential for popular streamers and content creators -- from makeup to gaming. A quality ring light can enhance the brightness of a room, and set the mood based on color temperature. Something like this can improve your content ten-fold and make you more polished.

If you've been thinking about getting a ring light to take your visuals to the next level, then the . But if you check off the box for a coupon, you'll save an additional 10% on the ring light at checkout. That makes your final pretax price $45 -- a savings of about 36%.

Now what is so great about this ring light? Lighting your room and highlighting your face is a given, and you can do that using its three color modes -- warm, nature and cold and its 10 brightness levels to cycle through the right lighting for you. When you're streaming live on Instagram or hosting a Twitch chat stream, this ring light can hold your Apple or Android phone effortlessly. And when you're ready to take a picture or record a new video, the remote Bluetooth shutter can help you do that with a click of a button.