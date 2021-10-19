Your favorite games are up to 30% off: Scrabble, Twister, Clue and more

Hasbro

This morning was mandatory sweatshirt weather in New York and that means more chilly days and evenings are not far behind. Fall is the perfect time to stock up on board games to play when it's too cold to hang on the patio. If your inventory is a little sparse, add a few classics during this sprawling -- today only.

There are games for children, adults, families, sci-fi fans and even wordsmiths. I'm partial to Scrabble and Boggle but you can nab a Lord of the Rings Monopoly, Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit and Clue all at deep discounts. There are some iconic high-energy kids games on sale that might help cut down on dreaded screen time including Twister, Bop It and Guess Who?

Shop the and check out a few of our top picks below.

: $10 (normally $15)

: $29 (normally $42)

: $14 (normally $20)

: $10 (normally $16)

: $11 (normally $16)

: $13 (normally $20)

: $13 (normally $20)

: $14 (normally $21)

: $7 (normally $10)

Read more: The best Advent calendars for food and drink lovers in 2021