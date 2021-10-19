Apple event recap: Everything announced New AirPods for $179 New 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,499 Disney delays Marvel movies Walmart Black Friday deals start Nov. 3 New Microsoft Office rollout
Your favorite games are up to 30% off: Scrabble, Twister, Clue and more

Grab Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit or a Lord of the Rings Monopoly for the Tolkien-head on your shopping list.

harry-potter.png
Hasbro

This morning was mandatory sweatshirt weather in New York and that means more chilly days and evenings are not far behind. Fall is the perfect time to stock up on board games to play when it's too cold to hang on the patio. If your inventory is a little sparse, add a few classics during this sprawling sale of classic Hasbro board games and party games on Amazon -- today only.

There are games for children, adults, families, sci-fi fans and even wordsmiths. I'm partial to Scrabble and Boggle but you can nab a Lord of the Rings Monopoly, Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit and Clue all at deep discounts. There are some iconic high-energy kids games on sale that might help cut down on dreaded screen time including Twister, Bop It and Guess Who?

Shop the full sale here and check out a few of our top picks below.

