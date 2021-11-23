Black Friday sale at Bed Bath & Beyond: Deals on Neato, Ninja, Bissell and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

The Bed Bath & Beyond Black Friday sale has kicked off this week, with prices even lower on brands like Bissell, Shark and Ninja. The sale goes until Saturday, Nov. 27, so act now if there's something you want to buy.

We've combed through some of the best deals we've found so far, from robot vacuums to air-frying toaster ovens. Also note that if you're a Beyond Plus member, you'll get an even bigger discount on some items ( ). Plus, check out these sales happening at Walmart, Target, Amazon and Best Buy -- we've also scanned all the ads for the best prices. We'll keep adding new deals as items go on sale.

Screenshot by Katie Teague/CNET The Bissell SpinWave Plus is a robot vacuum and mop duo, and it's currently $100 off. It has sensors to avoid mopping carpeted floors and rugs.

Screenshot by Katie Teague/CNET The Shark AI Robot vacuum can empty all the dirt and debris it's picked up into its base. That means you won't have to constantly empty the container during the cleaning cycle.

Screenshot by Katie Teague/CNET The Neato D9 robot vacuum is $340 off for Beyond Plus members right now, or $250 off for everyone else. Its D shape is intended to allow it to clean corners better than the typical round robot vac.

Screenshot by Katie Teague/CNET If you're looking for a juicer, the Breville 3X Bluicer is $60 off. It's a blender/juicer combo so you can make smoothies or fresh juice -- you don't even have to precut your fruit.

Screenshot by Katie Teague/CNET Brush and floss at the same time? Yes, please. The Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 flossing toothbrush lets you do just that.

Screenshot by Katie Teague/CNET A foot massager is a great way to decompress from standing on your feet all day, and Bed Bath & Beyond is offering the HoMedics Shiatsu Air Pro foot massager as part of its Black Friday deals. It massages the whole foot, with a deep-kneading shiatsu massage and air compression.

Screenshot by Katie Teague/CNET The Crux Artisan Series is an air fryer and toaster oven combo. It can bake, convection bake, broil, crisp and dehydrate foods without using oil.

Ninja As the temperature drops, so does your likelihood of using an outdoor grill -- but that doesn't mean grilled foods are off the table. The Ninja Foodi indoor grill can char-grill your foods, marks included. Plus, you can use it to air-fry, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate your food. (We had great luck with this Ninja Foodi air fryer, for what it's worth.)