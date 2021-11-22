Adele convinces Spotify to remove shuffle from all albums FBI and CISA issue holiday ransomware warning Spider-Man: No Way Home's new TV spot PS5 restock updates Black Friday 2021 deals Best Black Friday sales under $50
Black Friday deals at Bed Bath & Beyond: $360 Neato D9 robot vacuum, $200 Ninja Foodi and more

Bed Bath & Beyond's Black Friday sale prices have dropped even lower this week. Here's what to know.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

The Bed Bath & Beyond's Black Friday sale has kicked off this week, with prices even lower on brands like Bissell, Shark and Ninja. The sale goes until Saturday, Nov. 27, so act fast if there's something you want to buy. 

We've combed through some of the best deals we've found so far, from robot vacuums to air frying toaster ovens. Also note that if you're a Beyond Plus Member, you'll get an even bigger discount on some items (you can sign up for a free trial). Plus, check out these sales happening at Walmart, Target, Amazon and Best Buy -- we've also scanned all the ads for the best prices. We'll keep adding new deals as they go on sale.

Bissell SpinWave Plus robot vacuum: $330

Save $100
Screenshot by Katie Teague/CNET

The Bissell SpinWave Plus is a robot vacuum and mop duo, and it's currently $100 off. It has sensors to avoid mopping carpeted floors and rugs.

$330 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Shark AI Robot self-empty vacuum: $500

Save $150
Screenshot by Katie Teague/CNET

The Shark AI Robot vacuum can empty all the dirt and debris it's picked up into its base. That means you won't have to constantly empty the container during the cleaning cycle.

$500 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Neato D9 robot vacuum: $360 for members

Save $340
Screenshot by Katie Teague/CNET

The Neato D9 robot vacuum is $340 off for members right now, or $250 off for everyone else. Its D shape allows it to better clean corners, compared to the typical round robot vac.

$360 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Breville 3X Bluicer: $240

Save $60
Screenshot by Katie Teague/CNET

If you're looking for a juicer, the Breville 3X Bluicer is $60 off. It's a blender/juicer combo so you can make smoothies or fresh juice -- you don't even have to precut your fruit.

$240 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Flossing Toothbrush: $119

Save $61
Screenshot by Katie Teague/CNET

Brush and floss at the same time? Yes, please. The Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 flossing toothbrush lets you do just that. 

$119 at Bed Bath & Beyond

HoMedics Shiatsu Air Pro Foot Massager: $99

Save $61
Screenshot by Katie Teague/CNET

A foot massager is a great way to decompress from standing on your feet all day, and the HoMedics Shiatsu Air Pro foot massager is part of the Black Friday deals. It massages the whole foot, with a deep-kneading shiatsu massage and air compression.

$99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Crux Artisan Series air frying toaster oven: $108

Save $72
Screenshot by Katie Teague/CNET

The Crux Artisan Series is an air fryer and toaster oven combo. It can bake, convection bake, broil, crisp and dehydrate foods without using oil.

$108 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Ninja Foodi indoor grill with air fryer: $200

Save $100
Ninja

As the temperature drops, so does your use of an outdoor grill -- but that doesn't mean grilled foods are off the table. The Ninja Foodi indoor grill can char-grill your foods, marks included. Plus, you can use it to air fry, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate your food. (We had great luck with this Ninja Foodi air fryer, for what it's worth.)

$200 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bissell CrossWave surface cleaner: $393

Save $40
Screenshot by Katie Teague/CNET

If you need a deep cleaning vacuum, the Bissell CrossWave is currently on sale for Black Friday. This one can vacuum and wash your floors -- carpet included -- at the same time.

$393 at Bed Bath & Beyond
