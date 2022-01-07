Big bed and bath sale: Save 25% off home decor at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond

Were you thinking of sprucing up your home for the new year, with some new bedding or other home decor? If so, during its massive bed and bath sale.

It's no surprise that Bed Bath & Beyond is the go-to place for simple, economical home products. Getting anything during this deal is a surefire way to make your home look more appealing and bring you comfort. I think you can never have too many towels, so as a suggestion, if you're looking for absorbent bath towels, try these . They cost just $6.40 each, while the matching hand towels and washcloths are even cheaper.

There are a lot of great items to buy at this event, and browsing all of it is a big part of the experience. More than 400 items are available both in-store and online from brands like Nestwell, Studio 3B, UGG, Home Collection and more. There's a good chance you'll find something you like, but you only have until Jan. 17 to take advantage of this offer.