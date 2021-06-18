Best Prime Day deals for $25 or less: Echo Auto, Tile Slim and more

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day, the biggest shopping day of the summer, is coming on Monday. In light of that, deals are already emerging, with some prices at an all-time low. We've gathered a list of our favorite deals under $25 today. Note that these prices could drop even lower as Prime Day approaches. We'll add new items as new deals emerge ahead of Prime Day 2021.

Prime Day deals now $25 or less

CNET Take Alexa on the go with the Amazon Echo Auto, which has dropped significantly to a never-before-seen $15 for Prime members. The tiny, voice-controlled device attaches to your air vent and allows you to use your phone's calling and streaming capabilities without compromising your safety as you drive. Note that it does need to be connected to your phone's hotspot or your car's Wi-Fi.

Tile via Amazon Never lose your wallet again when you've got the Tile Slim placed inside -- it's just 0.1 inches thick, making it better for wallets than the bulbous Apple AirTag. Using the Tile app, you can locate your Slim when it's within 200 feet -- it's also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

TP-Link Thinking about making your home a little smarter? Now's your chance because the Kasa Smart Plug is 50% off. All you have to do is pair it with your Alexa or Google device and instantly begin controlling your appliances remotely -- or from your couch.