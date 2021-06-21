Best Prime Day deals for $25 or less: Fire Stick 4K, Blink Mini, Echo Dot 4th gen and more

Deal Savings Price















Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day, the biggest shopping day of the summer, is on happening now and will run through Tuesday, June 22. In light of that, deals are already emerging, with some prices at an all-time low. We've gathered a list of our favorite deals under $25, including plenty of Echo and Fire TV deals. Some of these deals were originally for those with Prime memberships, but now have opened to everyone.

We'll add new items as new deals emerge during Prime Day 2021.

Prime Day deals now $25 or less

Sarah Tew/CNET In the market for a new Fire TV Stick? Prime Day will be the day when the Fire TV Stick 4K returns to its all time low price of $25. The remote has Alexa built in so you can easily ask it to open Hulu, Disney Plus, Netflix and tons of other streaming services.

The Lite only supports 1080p resolution but oddly it does support HDR, which is fairly uncommon on full-HD TVs. Still, Amazon does include an Alexa-powered voice remote to help you track down your next binge watch with ease. Read our Fire Stick Lite review.

Amazon The latest Echo Dot is a solid little spherical smart speaker. But, as CNET's David Priest said in his review, wait for a sale. That sale is here, chopping its price in half. Read our Echo Dot 4th Gen review.

CNET Amazon's cheapest security cam is now cheaper, at least for the moment. The 1080p camera does just enough to make it worthwhile including a live feed and motion alerts, but video storage costs extra. Hard to argue at $20, though. Read our Blink Mini camera review.

Chamberlain If you're looking to make your garage a bit smarter, now's your chance. Right now, the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is nearly 50% off. It's perfect for when you're on the go and need to give family access to your house -- and it's safer than leaving a key under a doormat.

Ry Crist/CNET Say goodbye to Wi-Fi dead zones. With the TP-Link RE 220, which CNET's Ry Crist has declared the best-value Wi-Fi extender of 2021, you can use up to 20 devices anywhere in your home. Amazon typically prices the extender at $30, but by grabbing it during this Prime Day sale, you can save $10.

CNET Take Alexa on the go with the Amazon Echo Auto, which has dropped significantly to a never-before-seen $15. The tiny, voice-controlled device attaches to your air vent and allows you to use your phone's calling and streaming capabilities without compromising your safety as you drive. Note that it does need to be connected to your phone's hotspot or your car's Wi-Fi.

Tile via Amazon Never lose your wallet again when you've got the Tile Slim placed inside -- it's just 0.1 inches thick, making it better for wallets than the bulbous Apple AirTag. Using the Tile app, you can locate your Slim when it's within 200 feet -- it's also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

TP-Link Thinking about making your home a little smarter? Now's your chance because the Kasa Smart Plug is $6 off. All you have to do is pair it with your Alexa or Google device and instantly begin controlling your appliances remotely -- or from your couch.