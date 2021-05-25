The best online wine deals for National Wine Day

Deal Savings Price









There are a whole lot of national food holidays these days, but there are only a few of them we take seriously -- and that's largely due to the deals that come along with them. Today is National Wine Day, for instance, and we've uncovered some seriously good deals for buying bundles of wine online or subscribing to one of the many popular wine clubs. If you've been considering buying your bottles on the web or just need to stock up on some wine for Memorial Day weekend, now is definitely a good time to do it -- there are new customer deals and wine club sign-up offers as cheap as $5 a bottle. And don't worry, we didn't see any long-term commitments or scary contracts to worry about, although in some cases you may need to cancel or the service will just keep sending wine.

Many of these online wine deals will be gone by week's end so take a gander at the best National Wine Day deals and other bottle sales we found in advance of Memorial Day Weekend and don't get caught with an empty glass this summer.

First Leaf This wine deal from popular wine subscription service First Leaf is technically for Memorial Day, but it's live right now. You can bag six bottles of wine -- all red, all white or a mix -- for just $30. I've personally tested this wine delivery service and can attest you'll get some pretty solid deals on award-winning bottles even without a promotional deal. Be warned, this offer will trigger a subscription if you don't cancel, but you can easily do that before the next shipment. Or give First Leaf a try and see how you like it. They'll ship wines as infrequently as every three months if you want to start slow.

Winc is one of the most user-friendly wine clubs and a really great service to help novice wine drinkers find their stride. But it has a healthy selection of wine overall so more experienced oenophiles can find new and interesting bottles as well. For Memorial Day (or National Wine Day, if you prefer to look at it that way), Winc is offering four bottles for $25, plus free shipping. Six bucks for a bottle of wine is cheap no matter how you uncork it, but this offer ends on May 31 and is for new customers only.

Bright Cellars For lovers of international wine, Bright Cellars focuses on finding the best bottles from small and independent wineries around the world including Spain, Portugal and South America. If you want to try the wine subscription service, they'll send you four bottles for $38. Just take the quiz to have Bright Cellars match you up with some wines you'll love, plug in your credit card info, and some deeply discounted vino will be on its way .

Stag's Leap If you're into big, bold cabs and chards, this iconic Napa Valley winery is where it's at. Right now Stags' Leap is offering as much as 50% off some of the winery's best-sellers and award-winners such as the cabernet sauvignon, petit sirah and more.