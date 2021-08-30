Best Labor Day sales right now and coming soon

Deal Savings Price









Summer is ending, school is starting and Labor Day sales are heating up. From awesome LG OLED TVs and Dyson vacuums to outdoor gear, backyard grills and fire pits, you'll find all sorts of items on sale right now through the holiday weekend. Many sales kick off on Friday, Sept. 3 and run through Monday, Sept. 6, but a few have already started and others begin later this week or early next week.

Keep reading for our picks of the best Labor Day deals that are happening now or starting soon. And be sure to check back -- we'll update this story as we discover new Labor Day sales.

Labor Day sales available right now

These retailers aren't waiting until Labor Day weekend to start their sales. You can start saving now on LG OLED TVs, Dyson stick vacuums, backyard grills and fire pits.

Sarah Tew/CNET OLED TVs provide the best quality, and LG makes our favorite OLED TV as well as some awesome and more affordable alternatives. Right now, you can save between $100 and $500 on an LG OLED TV, from the leading CX and G1 series to the more attainable A1 series. Sizes range from 48 inches to 83 inches.

Two of Dyson's stick vacuums are $100 off for Labor Day. You can get the Dyson V8 Fluffy for $300 or the Dyson V7 Absolute for $250. With either, you'll get a free tool kit with $75 on top of the $100 discount. The tool kit includes a dirt brush, an extension hose and a bag to keep them in.

BBQGuys.com After another summer of grilling, you might be ready for a new grill. At BBQ Guys, you can save $400 on a Weber SmokeFire pellet grill. Gas grills are also on sale -- you can save $600 on a Fuego gas grill or $350 on Nexgrill stainless steel gas grill. There are also dozens of deals on grilling accessories and fire pits.







Labor Day sales coming soon

As Labor Day weekend approaches, these sales will begin to spring up.

REI REI's Labor Day sale starts Aug. 27. You'll find prices slashed by up to 30% in stores and online, and REI Co-op members can save an extra 20% on REI Outlet online items with code EXTRA20. Lifetime membership costs $20.

Abbio Abbio Kitchen makes sturdy cookware that features a stainless steel and aluminum design with exceedingly comfortable handles. You can save 25% site-wide starting Aug. 31.