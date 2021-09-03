Best Labor Day sales: Save $1,000 on Razer laptop, $500 on LG OLED TV and more

Deal Savings Price

















Labor Day sales are in full swing, with this holiday weekend bringing deals on everything from grills and vacuums to apparel, laptops and gaming chairs. From the Best Buy Labor Day sale to steep discounts from HP, Lenovo and more, you'll find some nice offers available this Labor Day. It's a good time to stock up on some hiking gear, invest in a new mattress or upgrade to a new TV or laptop without breaking the bank. To help you wade through the avalanche of Labor Day sales, we've rounding up some of the best Labor Day deals happening now.

Read more: Labor Day's origin story is disputed. Here's what happened

Labor Day sales available right now

Sarah Tew/CNET OLED TVs provide the best quality, and LG makes our favorite OLED TV as well as some awesome and more affordable alternatives. Right now, you can save between $100 and $500 on an LG OLED TV, from the leading CX and G1 series to the more affordable A1 series. Sizes range from 48 inches to 83 inches. Though Best Buy's deal on the 65-inch G1 Series has sold out, you can still snag the same discount over at Amazon. For discounts on other models and sizes, check out Best Buy's offerings.

Sarah Tew/CNET Lenovo's Labor Day Sale is in full swing from now through Sept. 13, and one of its best deals is on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 Intel laptop. You can save 44% on Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad, which boasts an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive and an IPS display.

Razer Intel Gamer Days overlaps with Labor Day this year, and it's brought steep discounts across the board on gaming laptops, PCs and peripherals. Razer's Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop is on sale for $1,600 through Labor Day, a whopping $1,000 off its list price, and as a nice bonus, it comes with free codes for Humankind and the Crysis Remastered Trilogy. The Blade 15 Advanced features Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q graphics card, an eight-core 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and refresh rates up to 300Hz.

Stephen Shankland/CNET Thanks to an Amazon deal that slashes an additional $100 off in checkout, you can pick up the 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip for $850, a total of $150 savings. It features up to 18 hours of battery life, a 13-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. If you're looking for more storage, the 512GB SSD version is on sale for $1,100 (with the additional checkout savings applied).

Two of Dyson's stick vacuums are $100 off for Labor Day. You can get the Dyson V8 Fluffy for $300 or the Dyson V7 Absolute for $250. With either, you'll get a free tool kit with $75 on top of the $100 discount. The tool kit includes a dirt brush, an extension hose and a bag to keep them in.

BBQGuys.com After another summer of grilling, you might be ready for a new grill. At BBQ Guys, you can save $400 on a Weber SmokeFire pellet grill. Gas grills are also on sale -- you can save $600 on a Fuego gas grill or $350 on Nexgrill stainless-steel gas grill. There are also dozens of deals on grilling accessories and firepits.

Secretlab Secretlab makes some of the best gaming chairs on the market, and though they come with premium price tags, you can count on long-term durability, ergonomic support and a wide range of size options. In Secretlab's Labor Day sale, you can save $25 on all Prime 2.0 PU Leather and SoftWeave Fabric chairs and $100 off all NAPA models. Whether you want a subtle design or a special edition inspired by games such as Overwatch, Fortnite and League of Legends, there are dozens of Secretlab chairs available for less, and you can input your height and weight to find the best options for you.

Patrick Holland/CNET The Apple MagSafe Charger has returned to its all-time low as a Labor Day deal. This travel-friendly wireless charger has built-in magnets that allow it to easily snap onto your AirPods or iPhone (with compatibility ranging from iPhone 8 to iPhone 12 Pro). Note that you'll need a USB-C power adapter to plug into the wall.

REI REI's Labor Day sale started Aug. 27. You'll find prices on outdoor gear and apparel slashed by up to 30% in stores and online, and REI Co-op members can save an extra 20% on REI Outlet items with code EXTRA20. Lifetime membership costs $20. If you're big into camping or hiking and plan to be outdoors a lot this fall, this Labor Day sale is one to check out.

Aerogarden AeroGarden has sitewide Labor Day savings on all of its indoor gardens right now, including this three-pod kit that comes with everything you need to grow a small garden inside, including a 10-watt LED light. You can choose between herbs like parsley and dill, mini cherry tomatoes, salad greens, or cascading petunias, and over time, you can buy additional pods or use your own seeds in this planter as well.

Abbio Abbio Kitchen makes sturdy stainless-steel and aluminum cookware with exceedingly comfortable handles. You can save 25% sitewide with code LD25.

