Valentine's Day is almost here, which means it's time to splurge on any number of great Valentine's Day gifts to show your crush, partner or significant other how much your care. But why not get yourself something cool, while you're at it? Getting yourself an impulse gift for Valentine's Day can help brighten your day. Not to mention, the item could end up being something you never thought you needed.

Impulse purchases can be an exciting shopping experience. A lot of times, you can discover awesome products you would've never gotten yourself otherwise. By all means, treat yourself. If you need help brainstorming, we put together a roundup of the best impulse buys for Valentine's Day below. From a UV phone sanitizer and indoor herb garden to a wearable weighted blanket and an epic bag of cereal marshmallows, there's a whole assortment of cool impulse buys to look at. The challenge now is narrowing things down to just one.

PhoneSoap PhoneSoap 3 UV cell phone sanitizer and charger box Your smartphone is crawling with all sorts of germs. If you spend as much time on your mobile device as we do, it would behoove you to look into a proven method of cleaning that screen. The PhoneSoap 3 UV phone sanitizer kills 99.99% of the bacteria that has collected on your phone. It only takes 10 minutes to finish and will charge your phone as it cleans. If you need a little piece of mind that you're not putting all sorts of funk on your face when making phone calls, this is the item to get. $68 at Walmart $80 at Amazon

Target Sharper Image heated neck and shoulder massager If you don't have the time or money to visit a licensed massage therapist, this heated neck and shoulder massager from Sharper Image can give you some instant relief. Depending on your needs, it can be heated up in the microwave or cooled down in the freezer. We're not saying this is the cure-all for all the muscle or bone pain you may be experiencing. But it can offer a nice break from the craziness life throws at you. And sometimes, that's all you need. $20 at Amazon

Target Dash mini heart waffle maker With the Dash mini waffle maker, you're not going to make your home smarter or streamline work productivity. But a breakfast waffle isn't meant to do either of those things. Sometimes, a cute little bit of yum is all you really need to start your day on the right foot. These waffle irons come in different shapes and colors, including a heart-shaped one for Valentine's Day. How lovely. $16 at Amazon

Amazon SparkPod high-pressure rain shower head Finishes Chrome, matte black, nickel, oil-rubbed bronze, brass Special features None Pressure (gpm) Available in 1.25, 1.5, 1.8 and 2 Price $30 You don't need to break the bank to create a luxurious shower experience. The SparkPod high pressure rain shower head is easy to assemble and offers impressive water pressure and coverage. The head contains 90 rubber jets which provides a nice rainfall-style water flow. If you want to level up your bathing experience, this affordable shower head is a worthy addition to your bathroom. $40 at Amazon

Bespoke Post Polaroid Go Instant Camera There's something cool about the shoot-and-share experience of using an instant-film camera. Maybe it's the analog feel of bringing the device to your eye, aiming at your subject and snapping the picture. The pièce de résistance comes when you pull the freshly developed picture from the camera for all to see. The Polaroid Go instant camera is ultracompact, making it easy to carry with you on whatever adventure you're embarking on. Sure, you can take a photo from your smartphone, but will it won't be nearly as satisfying. $80 at Polaroid $80 at Target

Amazon Planter's Choice window herb garden Are you a budding home chef who's always on the lookout for the freshest ingredients? Perhaps an indoor herb garden would be a nice addition to your kitchen setup. The Planter's Choice window herb garden brings some nice greenery to any room. Set it on the windowsill for necessary sunlight, and it provides an array of fresh herbs for whatever you're cooking. $60 at Amazon

Comfy The Comfy wearable weighted blanket This Shark Tank hit is the blanket/hoodie combo that'll please any homebody. The fleece lining on the inside and soft exterior makes this the perfect item to wear around the house. In fact, who needs to get in bed when you're literally wearing a blanket? Lazy days have never been so (wait for it...) comfy. $50 at Amazon

Lickety Split via Walmart.com Cereal marshmallows If you ever separated the marshmallows from the rest of your Lucky Charms, then this giant bag of cereal marshmallows is for you. Talk about a nostalgia trip! You could, of course, add these to any bowl of your favorite breakfast flakes. But why not just snack on these colorful goodies straight from the bag? It's Valentine's Day, after all. Treat yourself! $13 at Amazon

Amazon CraveBox Valentine's Day variety snack box Sure, it's common for someone to get a box of chocolates for Valentine's Day. But instead of going the conventional route, why not go all-in on a treasure trove of candy and snacks? The CraveBox ultimate candy mix is the perfect item for anyone who loves a delightful mix of sweet and savory. You can share with your loved one or keep it all for yourself. We won't judge. $30 at Cravebox

Amazon Hiware 12-pack reusable stainless steel metal straws with case We're living in the era of reusable straws, with paper, glass and stainless steel options readily available for you to use with whatever you're drinking. Stainless steel tends to be the most ideal selection here, since paper can fall apart in liquid and glass has a tendency to shatter. Plus, there's something futuristic about drinking your cold brew through a steel straw. $7 at Amazon

Amazon Fox Warmies Junior Are we suggesting you may want a stuffed animal to cuddle with this Valentine's Day? Not necessarily. But if you're looking for something to snuggle with, the Fox Warmies Junior plush animal is microwavable and comes with an inviting scent made from real dried French lavender. For your kid, your loved one or yourself, this little stuffed animal offers a nice little sensory experience. $28 at Walmart $30 at Amazon

Crocs Fuzzy lined crocs If you're looking for a shoe that has the durability of a clog but is soft and warm like a slipper, you're in luck. These fuzzy lined Crocs offer the best of both worlds. They're light and easy to wear. They're available in an array of styles and colors, so you can build your own special Crocs collection. $59 at Amazon