Best holiday gifts for Mom in 2021: Beats earbuds, badass knife, Keurig alternative

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Your mom deserves the best, which is why sometimes it can be difficult to find her the right gift for the holidays. You want something perfect, but that can be stressful when there are so many options. If you have no idea where to begin, we've rounded up nearly a dozen awesome gifts for your mother.

We've got everything from a traditional Japanese knife for the mother who loves to cook, to a sleek coffee machine for the momma who needs her daily dose of caffeine. No matter what type of mom you're shopping for -- or what your budget is this year -- you can find a winning gift in this roundup.

Read on and plot the perfect holiday gift for the mom on your list. Or add items to your own wish list! But make it quick, because even Santa might get tripped up by supply chain and manufacturing delays this season.

David Carnoy/CNET Mom needs her peace and quiet more than ever, and the new Beats Fit Pro are just the ticket. These are basically sportier versions of the AirPods Pro, with excellent audio quality, full active noise cancellation and water resistance. The built-in stabilizing wings mean they'll never fall out, and -- unlike AirPods -- they're available in four different colors.

Shun If your mom loves to cook, these indispensable chef's knives from Shun might be right up her alley. The traditional Japanese knife, available in a 6- or 8-inch blade, is meant to be used every day and is incredibly versatile: it can be used on veggies, fish, fruit, meat, herbs, spices and more.

Illy If the mom on your list craves quality caffeine, but you don't have the budget for a Delonghi Dinamica espresso machine (those will run you $950), we love the slim Illy Y3.3 IperEspresso. Pop in a pod and brew a single cup of coffee or espresso. The Y3.3 IperEspresso is great for a pick-me-up throughout the day -- no more sad, cold coffee cups left in the microwave!

L.L. Bean The ultimate cozy gift: slippers. We love L.L. Bean's classic styles because they really hold up. And shoppers agree, year after year. A rep for the company tells us that last season they sold a pair a minute! The Squam Lake style features a plush Australian lambswool interior and a rubber outsole for durability. They're also water- and stain-resistant and available in six colors.

Maya Brenner Initial necklaces from jewelry Maya Brenner have become a motherhood staple. They're a little pricey, but this is a classic piece that Mom will wear for years to come. Starting at $240, you can customize a necklace with her kids' initials, choose yellow, white or rose gold, and decide on a chain length. For some added bling, you can choose pavé for an extra $215.

Jenni Kayne Moms love California cashmere brand Jenni Kayne. And maybe you can't splash out on a $175 cardigan, but a cozy beanie at a lower price could be in Mom's Christmas future. It's a useful winter gift, and this classic, slouchy beanie is oh-so-soft. And, as of publishing, it's 25% off.

Lunya Lunya's Washable Silk Tee Set is the ultimate sleepwear for the mama who's a little extra. Or the mama who deserves a little luxury in her routine! She'll love how easy this set is; it's silk but you can still toss it in the wash. It's available in nine on-trend colors, so all you need to do is pick her favorite hue. We love the Deep Blue, but you could also go with the festive Opulent Green for the holidays.

Merrell Merrell's Shiloh II lace-up waterproof boots are ready for action (and daily life). They're comfy, feature an inside zip and a 50% recycled EVA insole; plus, the rubber outsole has plenty of grip and traction for running winter errands. But they're not all function; we love the Shiloh II style because they're also nice to look at. We think Mom will agree. Available in brick, black and beige (Moonrock).

United by Form How can Mom resist the chic packaging and lovely scent of a really nice candle? We love United by Form for their sophisticated scents, including Meadow (a combination of rainwater, honey, fig and cypress) and Spirit (leather, smoke, sandalwood, cardamom and papyrus). Cabin is also a great winter choice; it smells like campfire, cedar and amber. Each hand-poured 8-ounce candle has a 50-hour burn time.

Amazon What a cozy gift! If the mom on your list is a tea drinker, we think she'll love the Vahdam Holiday Breakfast tea set. The set includes nine loose-leaf teas (Apple Cinnamon Herbal, Vanilla Spiced Masala Chai, Chocolate Vanilla Herbal, Earl Grey and more) packed in a beautiful box. You know who else loves Vahdam? Oprah. Enough said.